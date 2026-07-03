Ritabrata faction takes control of TMC head office

Run-through The Metropolitan workplace has actually acted as the celebration’s functional head office because 2022, when the TMC moved there after its initial workplace on the EM Bypass was used up for restoration. By moving into the facilities, the dissidents looked for to enhance their claim to organisational authenticity in the middle of an escalating fight with the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

PTI New Delhi: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, front left, outside Nirvachan Sadan

Kolkata: The battle for control of the Trinamool Congress got in a brand-new stage on Friday with the rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee acquiring the organisational head office in Kolkata, a day after staking its claim to the celebration’s name and sign before the Election Commission.

The Metropolitan workplace has actually functioned as the celebration’s functional head office considering that 2022, when the TMC moved there after its initial workplace on the EM Bypass was used up for restoration. By moving into the facilities, the dissidents looked for to strengthen their claim to organisational authenticity amidst an escalating fight with the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

Accompanied by senior leaders, consisting of Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Akhruzzaman, Ritabrata went to the workplace and held a conference there, asserting that his camp represented the “real” Trinamool Congress.

Leaders of the faction stated they had actually finished the required contract with the owners of the facilities and would henceforth operate from the workplace.

“We are the Trinamool Congress and this office belongs to the Trinamool Congress. There is an emotional connection between the party and this office,” Akhruzzaman informed press reporters.

The advancement comes amidst a heightening tussle in between the Ritabrata-led faction and the camp devoted to previous chief minister Mamata Banerjee, with both sides declaring to be the genuine Trinamool Congress following the celebration’s defeat in the current assembly elections.

While the conflict has actually up until now centred on competing organisational claims, resolutions and legal arguments, Friday’s relocation brought substantial political importance, with the dissidents looking for to develop their existence at the workplace from where the celebration has actually been running because 2022.

The workplace in the Metropolitan location was handled lease after the celebration moved out of its initial EM Bypass head office, which is going through restoration.

The most recent relocation follows Thursday’s conference in between a delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee and the complete bench of the Election Commission in New Delhi.

The delegation satisfied Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the 2 Election Commissioners and pushed its claim over the celebration’s organisational structure and management.

The conference drew sharp criticism from the Mamata Banerjee camp, which preserved that leaders expelled from the celebration had no authority to represent it before the survey panel.

The Election Commission consequently composed to both factions, asking them to send their claims and counter-claims concerning organisational elections, authorised signatories and control of the celebration by 5.30 pm on July 6.

The survey panel’s intervention has actually officially brought the disagreement into the institutional domain, with both camps now preparing in-depth submissions to boost their particular claims.

The organisational crisis appeared after a bulk of the celebration’s MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee’s difficulty to Mamata Banerjee’s management and chosen senior lawmaker Arup Roy as chairperson at an unique session assembled by the dissident camp last month.

The Mamata Banerjee faction has actually turned down the procedures as unconstitutional and has actually continued to firmly insist that it stays the only genuine management of the celebration.

Versus this background, the choice of the rebel camp to run from the Metropolitan workplace is being viewed as an effort to strengthen its claim of organisational connection while its fight with the competing faction relocations at the same time through political, legal and electoral channels.

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