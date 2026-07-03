Prime Minister Modi to visit Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand for bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a six-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6-11 for bilateral talks with the top leadership in the three countries, besides engaging with the Indian diaspora and participating in business outreach events, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The PM will be in Indonesia from July 6-8, his first stop, where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Prabowo Subianto and review the progress made in the partnership. “In Jakarta, Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora. India and Indonesia share historical and warm people-to-people ties. In keeping with these special bonds, Prime Minister will visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta, a prominent UNESCO world heritage site in Indonesia,” according to an MEA statement issued on Friday.

It will be Modi’s fourth visit to the Southeast Asian nation and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne for a visit from July 8-10 at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Besides bilateral talks with Albanese, Modi will call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn and participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address leading business representatives from both countries. He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

In the final leg of the tour, Modi will be in Auckland on July 10-11 at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. “This will be the first state visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades,” the MEA said.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with Luxon to review the entire bilateral relationship, which, according to the MEA, has seen significant progress in the last two years, especially in the areas of trade and commerce and defence.

Modi will also interact with prominent business and sports personalities and address the Indian diaspora during the visit.

Published on July 3, 2026