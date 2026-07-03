Panther, Ritviz, Haniya Nafisa and All The New Songs To Know This Week

From YogiEatsProg’s heavy-hitter song to Daira’s cynical new rock song and Haniya Nafisa’s buoyant collab with MHR, we round up the best new music

Welcome to our weekly rundown of new music – featuring must-hear singles, statement-making EPs and albums and key tracks.

This week sees Malayalam singer-songwriter Haniya Nafisa level up with her debut album Vaakkath, with one of the many highlights being “Nattamthiri” with fellow Malayalam artist MHR. Ritviz returns with another song off his upcoming album Kurta Saree with the electronic-infused “TEYI” and there’s acerbic rock courtesy of Daira on “Kami.”

Tamil artist Paal Dabba follows up with quick releases on the resolute “Cheese,” singer-songwriter Vernon D’Souza offers a poignant treatise against war on “Lay Down With Me” and Bengaluru artist YogiEatsProg takes off on a mind-melting riff fest on “Beholder.” On the pop star front, Nora Fatehi teams up with Sanjoy and Rayvanny for “Champions,” while Elnaaz Norouzi makes her own inroads into pop with Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna on “Hua.”

Haniya Nafisa, MHR – “Nattamthiri” (YouTube)

Panther – “Dooriyan” (YouTube)

YogiEatsProg – “Beholder” (YouTube)

Paal Dabba – “Cheese” (YouTube)

Elnaaz Norouzi, Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna – “Hua” (YouTube)

Ritviz – “TEYI” (YouTube)

Shalmali – “Giraft” (Spotify)

Daira – “Kami” (YouTube)

Hayensa – “Laapata” (YouTube)

Raveena Mehta – “Talk To Me” (YouTube)

This.Is.Gabriel – “Un-Love You” (YouTube)

Vernon D’Souza – “Lay Down With Me” (YouTube)

Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Rayvanny – “Champions Fi Kol Makan” (YouTube)

Samhita Narang – “Sajna” (Spotify)

Aisha Ali Chopra – “Do It Anyway” (YouTube)

Aroob Khan, Saaheal, Naaz – “Tikhe Nain” (YouTube)