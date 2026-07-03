Odisha man kills father-in-law over family dispute; arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his father-in-law over a family dispute in Odisha’s Kalahandi district at Dalguma village under Koksara police limits. Claiming to have cracked the murder mystery, the Koksara Police made the arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Shukadev Dharua, who was found brutally found dead a few days back. The accused has been identified as Dingar Majhi, a resident of Kathbeda village under Jharigaon police station in Nabarangpur district, and the son-in-law of Shukadev.

The accused was arrested and produced before a local court. Police said the accused allegedly attacked his father-in-law with a shovel while he was asleep, leading to his death. As part of the investigation, police on Wednesday conducted a crime scene recreation with the accused at the spot where the murder took place.

According to police, the incident occurred late on late Sunday night when Shukadev Dharua was sleeping under a mosquito net in the courtyard of his house. He was allegedly attacked with a shovel and died on the spot due to the severe injuries.

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Following the incident, Koksara Police launched an investigation with the assistance of a scientific team and a sniffer dog. Based on the evidence collected during the probe, suspicion fell on the victim’s son-in-law, Dingar Majhi, who was subsequently taken into custody.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime. Police stated that the murder was the result of an ongoing family dispute, and the accused attacked his father-in-law while he was asleep.

The murder weapon, a shovel allegedly used in the crime, has been seized by the police. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the accused was produced before the court for further judicial proceedings.