Capgemini Daycare Bengaluru: Police book 5 workers over child abuse allegations

Karnataka Police have filed a case against five daycare workers at Capgemini’s on-campus creche in Bengaluru. Allegations of physical assault, intimidation, and cruelty against employees’ children have surfaced. The IT giant has stated its commitment to employee well-being and is fully cooperating with authorities. As a precautionary step, the daycare facility has been temporarily shut down.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday registered a case against five daycare workers at an on-campus creche of IT giant Capgemini Technology Services India Limited, following allegations that the employees’ children were subjected to physical assault and cruelty at the facility.

“The HAL police have registered a case against five daycare workers at an on-campus creche belonging to an IT Company, Capgemini Technology Services India Limited, following allegations that the employees’ children were subjected to physical assault, intimidation, and cruelty,” ANI reported citing Karnataka Police.

Workers at the day care centre have been alleged of subjecting children to inhuman treatment, including locking them in bathrooms, putting them inside a frontloading washing machine and spraying water into their mouths with a toilet jet.

Reacting to the incident, the company issued a statement.

“Capgemini’s foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their family members. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru campus day care facility,” the IT giant, as quoted by The Times of India.