Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Lionel Messi in action, match time in India, live streaming and team details

World Cup newcomers Cabo Verde will aim to continue their impressive journey in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they face defending champions Argentina in a Round of 32 match on July 3. Argentina head into the clash as clear favourites, featuring a star-studded lineup led by captain Lionel Messi, and come into the game after victories over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in the group stage. Meanwhile, Cabo Verde have already surpassed expectations by reaching the Round of 32 for the first time in their history.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Time in India

The Argentina vs Cabo Verde match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM (IST).

Where to Watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India

The Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available for live streaming on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla, and Hindi. The Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Venue and Stadium Details

The Argentina vs Cabo Verde match is scheduled to be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde Predicted Playing XI

Argentina starting 11 (probable): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Martinez

Cabo Verde starting 11 (probable):Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral; Pina, D. Duarte, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, W. Semedo

Argentina vs Cabo Verde Head-to-Head Record

Argentina are set to face Cabo Verde for the first time as the two teams meet on Saturday in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde Key Players to Watch

1. Messi: Lionel Messi has scored in each of Argentina’s first three matches of the tournament so far, finding the net in every game they have played up to this point.