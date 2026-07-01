LDA warns of sealing after 122 commercial properties fail inspection

From basements converted into commercial spaces to a bar allegedly operating from a sanctioned open terrace at a prominent riverside hotel near the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) headquarters in Gomti Nagar, a joint inspection of 122 commercial establishments uncovered widespread violations of approved building plans. The LDA has ordered notices, legal action and sealing of properties that fail to remove the violations, officials said. For representation only (Sourced)

At the same hotel, inspectors also found an allegedly unauthorised underground structure beneath the green belt area leased to the same hotel, indicating unauthorised use of leased land.

Reviewing the inspection report on Tuesday, LDA chairman and divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant directed officials to immediately issue notices to all establishments where violations were detected. He instructed officers to stop all unauthorised activities and seal the premises of owners who fail to remove the violations within the stipulated time. Pant also directed the authority to initiate legal proceedings against property owners found violating sanctioned building plans and safety norms.

The directions were issued during a review meeting at the LDA headquarters attended by vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, secretary Vivek Srivastava, chief town planner KK Gautam, senior engineers and zonal officers.

Prathamesh Kumar informed the meeting that the joint survey covered 122 hotels, guest houses, marriage lawns, banquet halls and other commercial establishments across different zones of the city. The inspection allegedly exposed unauthorised construction, misuse of approved building spaces and violations of mandatory fire safety regulations.

Among other violations, officials found that a hotel in Viraj Khand had converted its basement parking into a bakery, staff rooms and a laundry. Irregularities were also detected at another hotel in Viraj Khand. A hotel in Ashiana was found allegedly operating an unauthorised banquet hall in its basement, while a hotel in Vibhuti Khand had converted its basement parking area into a banquet hall and other commercial facilities.

Pant also directed officials to identify officers who had issued completion certificates to buildings where major unauthorised constructions have now surfaced. He asked the LDA to recommend departmental action against officials found responsible for approving such properties.

Expanding the enforcement drive, the divisional commissioner directed zonal officers to prepare a city-wide list of hotels, coaching centres, computer institutes, hospitals, nursing homes, gyms and other high-footfall commercial establishments. He instructed officials to conduct special inspections of basements and ensure compliance with building by-laws and fire safety regulations.