Kerala forest department reclaims 100 acres from Harrisons Malayalam at Munnar; state’s highest tent camping site taken over

Forest officials described it as one of the largest govt land recovery operations undertaken by the department in recent years

Idukki: In a landmark operation, the state forest department has reclaimed 42.72ha (over 100 acres) of govt land from Harrisons Malayalam Ltd at Kolukkumalai near Chinnakanal in Idukki.Carried out nearly 39 years after a Kerala high court verdict, forest officials described it as one of the largest govt land recovery operations undertaken by the department in recent years.The reclaimed property, estimated to be worth several crores of rupees, comprises shola forests and high-altitude grasslands, which form an important wildlife habitat. The land also housed the state’s highest-altitude private tent camping facility, which has now been taken over by the forest department.

Officials said the department is exploring the possibility of developing regulated ecotourism projects in the area.The dispute over the land dates to more than five decades ago. Under the Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) Act, 1971, the forest department wrested 210.89ha of land belonging to Harrisons Malayalam in 1975. The company challenged the move and after prolonged litigation, the HC ruled in 1987 that 168.72ha should remain with the company while the remaining 42.72ha should continue to vest with the govt.

Despite the court’s final judgment, the transfer of the govt’s share of land remained pending for decades. Although the area was officially notified as reserved forest in 2001, officials said administrative lapses prevented the forest department from taking physical possession, allowing the company to continue retaining control of the land.According to the department, part of the disputed land was subsequently leased out for operating a private tent camping facility, which became known as the highest-altitude camping destination in Kerala and attracted large numbers of tourists every year.

Forest officials said the recovery operation was preceded by months of confidential planning, intensive field inspections and detailed land surveys. Using old revenue records, forest maps and modern survey techniques, officials verified the boundaries and identified the exact extent of govt land covered under the HC order.

Following the completion of the survey, the disputed survey numbers — 355/479, 353/482 and 361 — were removed from the company’s patta records, enabling the forest department to take formal possession of the land.

Department signboards and boundary markers have since been installed across the reclaimed property. Officials described the operation as significant not only because of the value of the land, but also because of its ecological importance. The reclaimed area forms part of a sensitive mountain ecosystem and serves as a natural corridor for wildlife moving through the Chinnakanal-Kolukkumalai landscape. The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of high range chief conservator of forests D K Vinod Kumar and Munnar divisional forest officer Saju Varghese.The field operation was led by Devikulam range officer E D Arun Kumar and was assisted by Chinnakanal section forest officer Harrison Sasi, beat forest officers S Sajeev Kumar and Saju T R, and forest beat assistant S Ambumani.Speaking after the operation, Arun Kumar said the forest department successfully reclaimed the land despite facing strong opposition and sustained pressure during the process. He said the installation of forest department signboards and boundary pillars officially marks the land as govt forest property.

He added that the recovery sends a strong message against the illegal occupation of govt forest land and demonstrates the govt’s commitment to protecting ecologically sensitive areas from encroachment by land mafias and large private entities.

Forest officials said the reclaimed land would now be brought under scientific forest management, with conservation remaining the top priority. Any future ecotourism initiatives, they said, would be implemented only in accordance with environmental regulations and without compromising the area’s biodiversity.Speaking after the operation, Arun Kumar said the forest department successfully reclaimed the land despite facing strong opposition and sustained pressure during the process. He said the installation of forest department signboards and boundary pillars officially marks the land as govt forest property. He added that the recovery sends a strong message against the illegal occupation of govt forest land and demonstrates the govt’s commitment to protecting ecologically sensitive areas from encroachment by land mafias and large private entities.

Forest officials said the reclaimed land would now be brought under scientific forest management, with conservation remaining the top priority. Any future ecotourism initiatives, they said, would be implemented only in accordance with environmental regulations and without compromising the area’s biodiversity.