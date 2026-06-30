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Home Books Walton Goggins Plays Ultimate Cool Guy in the Strokes ‘Going Shopping’ Video

Walton Goggins Plays Ultimate Cool Guy in the Strokes ‘Going Shopping’ Video

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The video takes inspiration from Paul Simon’s music video “You Can Call Me Al,” featuring Chevy Chase

Walton Goggins in The Strokes’ “Going Shopping” music video Youtube

Walton Goggins is “Going Shopping” with the Strokes in their new video for the band’s lead single for their forthcoming album, Reality Awaits

Taking direct inspiration from Paul Simon’s music video “You Can Call Me Al,” featuring Chevy Chase in 1986, Goggins lip-syncs next to frontman Julian Casablancas as various craziness plays out alongside the two, nonchalant men. 

Landing Goggins for the cameo was a long shot, the band noted in a statement, but the White Lotus and Righteous Gemstones star readily agreed. In May, they traveled to the island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands to film the video, which was directed by Johann Rashid. 

Goggins gushed over the video, writing on Instagram that he’d “never had the audacity to put something like this on my bucket list” and hailed the forthcoming album as “gatdamn special.” 

“Going Shopping” is the lead single off the Strokes’ upcoming album, Reality Awaits, set for release on July 24. It’s the group’s first album since 2020’s The New Abnormal as they hit the road this summer with a nationwide tour.

From Rolling Stone US.

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