UPESSC announces assistant professor interview schedule from July 21

: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the interview schedule for recruiting assistant professors for 910 posts across 33 subjects. Commission chairman Prashant Kumar said the written examination was held on April 18 and 19, 2026, and the provisional result was declared on June 9. Interviews for 3,155 shortlisted candidates will be conducted for 910 posts across 33 subjects between July 21 and August 13, 2026. The provisional result was declared on June 9. Interviews for 3,155 shortlisted candidates will be conducted for 910 posts across 33 subjects between July 21 and August 13, 2026. (For representation only)

According to the schedule, interviews will be held on July 21 for Economics; July 22 for Botany and Philosophy; July 23 for Chemistry; July 24 for English; July 28 for Agricultural Economics, Anthropology and Geography; July 29 for Physics and Psychology; July 30 for Painting, Sanskrit and Urdu; and July 31 for Ancient History, Military Science and Music (Vocal).

Further interviews will be held on August 4 for Education and History; August 5 for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Music (Tabla), Physical Education and Zoology; August 6 for Law and Political Science; August 7 and 11 for Hindi; August 7 for Mathematics; August 12 for Asian Culture, Horticulture, Music (Sitar), Sociology and Statistics; and August 13 for Commerce and Home Science.

Prashant Kumar said candidates who qualified in the written examination can download their interview letters from June 29, 2026, through the Commission’s official website. The website also carries detailed instructions and guidelines for downloading the interview letters.

The commission clarified that the interview process will remain subject to the final outcome of the April 17, 2026 order passed in special appeal no 368/2026 (Harvinder Singh and Others vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Others) before the High Court, and the May 25, 2026 order in Special Leave Petition (Diary No. 23758/2026, Dheeraj Chandani vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Others) before the Supreme Court.