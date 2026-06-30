HL: Sai Tamhankar Joins GS Tea as Brand Ambassador, Bringing Alive ‘Asli Swaad, Asli Andaaz’

India, June 24 —

GS Tea, a trusted name in the tea category with leading presence and stores in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Tamil Nadu, proudly announces acclaimed actor Sai Tamhankar as its brand ambassador. Since its launch in 1898, GS Tea has built a strong legacy rooted in authentic taste, quality, and the warmth of everyday moments. This collaboration with Sai Tamhankar marks a significant step in further

strengthening GS Tea’s connection with today’s Indian households, while staying true to its enduring promise of ‘Asli Swaad, Asli Andaaz.’

Known for her versatility, authenticity, and strong cultural connection, Sai Tamhankar embodies the spirit of today’s consumer, grounded yet expressive, real yet aspirational. Her natural charm and relatability make her a perfect fit for GS Tea’s vision of celebrating tea not just as a beverage but as a daily ritual that brings people together.

This partnership will come alive through an integrated campaign, including a new TVC that captures the essence of genuine taste and individuality. The campaign aims to deepen GS Tea’s bond with its audience by highlighting how every cup reflects not just flavour, but also personal style and emotion.

Speaking on the association, Sai Tamhankar said:

“I’ve always believed that the simplest things, when they’re real, create the strongest connections, and chai is one of them. ‘Asli Swaad, Asli Andaaz’ goes beyond just tea. It celebrates being real, and that’s what I connect with the most.”

Aryan Shah, Director of GS Group, speaking on behalf of GS Tea, added:

“At GS Tea, we have always believed that authenticity is what truly resonates with people. Sai Tamhankar brings that authenticity effortlessly, both on and off screen. This partnership is not just about representation; it’s about shared values and a connection that goes beyond business. With Sai, we are confident of taking our message of ‘Asli Swaad, Asli Andaaz’ to a wider and more connected audience.”

Echoing this sentiment, Rajesh Shah, Managing Director of GS Group, said:

“GS Tea has always stood for uncompromised quality and a taste that feels like home. With Sai on board, we are strengthening our commitment to staying true to our roots while evolving with the times. Her strong connection with the audience will help us reinforce the emotional bond people share with their everyday cup of chai.”

Adding to this, Ravikant Banka, Founder & Managing Director of Eggfirst Advertising, said:

“‘Asli Swaad, Asli Andaaz’ is more than a campaign thought; it’s a reflection of how people connect with tea in their everyday lives. Sai brought an effortless honesty and warmth to the communication, making her the perfect face for the brand. Our focus was to create something rooted, relatable, and emotionally memorable for consumers across generations.”

This campaign, crafted by Eggfirst Advertising, aims to continue building the brand’s legacy while embracing a contemporary voice, one that reflects the evolving preferences of its consumers without losing sight of what makes its taste truly authentic. Eggfirst, with decades of experience in building brands for the Indian heart, understood the assignment well.

About GS Tea

GS Tea is a trusted name in the tea category, known for delivering consistent quality and authentic taste. With a strong presence across markets, the brand is committed to bringing consumers a tea experience that is rich, satisfying, and true to its roots.