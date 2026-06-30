Five killed in 3 road accidents in Karnataka

Kolar/Bengaluru: Three separate road accidents in Kolar and Bengaluru have claimed the lives of five people, including three members of a family, since Saturday evening.A couple and their daughter were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed the trailer of a tractor near V Gittahalli village in Mulbagal on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway Saturday evening.Abubaker (38), his wife Sabeera (37), and their daughter Joya (16), all residents of N Chamakalahalli village in Mulbagal taluk, died on the spot, Mulbagal Rural police said.The family members were returning home from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural when the tractor driver, who was supplying fertilisers to a roadside farm, suddenly entered the highway, resulting in the incident. A case was registered against the tractor driver, Giribabu of Nangali in Mulbagal taluk.

He was arrested.In Bengaluru, Badrilal Dariya (38), a native of Rajasthan, died after being hit by a speeding car near Lalagondanahalli Gate in Devanahalli traffic police limits Saturday night.According to police, Badrilal was working as a cleaner for a Rajasthan-based light commercial vehicle (LCV). The vehicle stopped near Devanahalli for a break. While returning after having tea, Badrilal was hit by a car coming from the Bengaluru side.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.In the third accident, a 50-year-old driver, identified as Ramaraju, lost his life after his truck rammed a moving LCV on NICE Road near the Bannerghatta turn off in Electronic City traffic police limits in the early hours of Sunday.The accident occurred when the speeding truck, travelling from Tumakuru towards Bengaluru, crashed into the rear of the LCV moving ahead. The impact completely crushed the front portion of the truck, trapping the driver inside. Ramaraju succumbed to his injuries at the spot.