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Amarnath Yatra 2026: Security Forces Set Up 4 Base Camps & 100 Transit Camps For Pilgrim Support

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Amarnath Yatra 2026: Security Forces Set Up 4 Base Camps & 100 Transit Camps For Pilgrim Support

#amarnathyatra2026#security#base#camp#transit#pilgrim#suport#otvnews#otvnewsenglish#otv

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