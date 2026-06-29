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Three

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Some love stories begin with a DM, happen at award show red carpets, cross oceans, and somehow, against all odds of geography, busy schedules, and fame, still manage to remain strong as ever.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are that couple.

One is a Bollywood and Hollywood powerhouse who grew up on two continents. The other is a pop star and actor who barely slowed down long enough to fall in love with PC.

The two of them have wildly busy careers, a decade’s age gap, and thousands of miles between them on any given week. And still keep their relationship blooming, married since December 2018, parents to a daughter, and still a team.

What keeps a relationship like this alive is a simple, practical, non-negotiable rule.

Photos: @priyankachopra/ Instagram

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