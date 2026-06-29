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Home Business Nothing confirms Snapdragon chip for the Phone (4b)

Nothing confirms Snapdragon chip for the Phone (4b)

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
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Nothing is launching the Phone (4b) on July 7, and the company revealed its design last week. It’s very obviously a Nothing phone, but it is also quite clearly the lowest-end of the bunch.

Today Nothing has revealed that the Phone (4b) will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Unfortunately, it hasn’t actually specified which one yet. However, the phone was spotted in the Geekbench database a few days ago, and that listing revealed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Nothing Phone (4b) will be running Android 16 out of the box.

According to a recent rumor, the Nothing Phone (4b) has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, 128/256GB of storage, and a 5,400mAh battery.

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