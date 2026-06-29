2 employees pass away at Amazon storage facility fire; union needs action & appropriate settlement

(file image)People collect at the website after an enormous blaze at an Amazon storage facility, in Haldwani, Nainital district, Uttarakhand|Picture Credit:-

The Amazon India Workers Union (AIWU)has actually lodged a grievance to Chief Labour & Commissioner (Central), Union Ministry of Labour & Employment, and Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, declaring major offenses of employees’ security, self-respect, and right to life following the death of 2 employees due to the fire at the Amazon storage facility, Haldwani, Uttarakhand on June 5.

Significant fire broke out on the June 5 night at the Amazon storage facility, run through M & & M Logistics Solutions, at Jeetpur Negi, Rampur Road, Haldwani, causing death of caught employees Narendra Prasad and Amit Arya.

Amazon did not react to concerns on the death of the 2 employees.

According to the FIR signed up on June 11, 2026, the employees were caught inside the storage facility and presumably were not able to leave since the primary shutter was locked from the exterior.

Residential functions

The storage facility properties were being made use of for property functions.

Aside from that, the FIR mentioned that the essential Fire Safety Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) for running the storage facility was not gotten. No smoke alarm or smoke detection systems were set up in the storage facility. Correct plans for emergency situation exits and alternative safe evacuation paths were totally not available.

3 individuals are under the scanner of cops examination into the death of 2 employees. It consists of M & & M Logistics Solutions MD Sachin Sharma, boy of the late Ashok Kumar Sharma and a citizen of Sector-71 Noida, UP; Umesh Chandra Dalakoti, a regional from Haldwani, who is the owner of the storage facility structure.

Both departed employees were main earning members of their households, leaving their dependents dealing with extreme psychological and monetary challenge. Households have actually likewise raised issues relating to the non-availability of CCTV video associated to the occurrence, the Union stated which has actually likewise assembled its own fact-finding report.

The AIWU has actually looked for an independent judicial query into the storage facility fire and the situations causing the deaths of the 2 employees. The Union stated rigorous legal action needs to be taken versus the offenders while requiring an extensive examination of labour and fire security compliance throughout Amazon-linked storage facilities. Minimum payment of 1 crore and rehab assistance for the afflicted households, is another need of the Union.

“This awful event happened at a website ran and handled by among our third-party partners in Haldwani. We are deeply saddened by the death and extend our sincere acknowledgements to the households and enjoyed among those who lost their lives. Our partner is dealing with the appropriate authorities as they examine the situations of the occurrence,” an Amazon India representative stated in reaction to businessline‘s inquiries on the occurrence.

Released on June 29, 2026