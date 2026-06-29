Mumbai Police Foil Alleged Poison Capsule Plot Targeting Muharram Procession; 14,900 Capsules Seized

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have reportedly averted a major plot of mass poisoning after intercepting an alleged plan to distribute poison-filled capsules during a Muharram procession. The police have detained a suspect and recovered 14,900 capsules, allegedly containing a toxic substance, before they could be circulated among mourners.

The accused has been named as Faiyaz Premji, a resident of Viman Nagar in Pune, who runs a paint business. According to police, he had been staying at a guest house and dormitory in Mumbai’s Dongri area at the time of his detention. The police confirmed that the procession the accused allegedly intended to target was moving through the JJ and Byculla areas of the city.

The police stated that the first sign of trouble emerged at around 4 am when one person complained of vomiting and stomach pain. Acting on the information, the police immediately connected the dots and detained Faiyaz. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that his aim was to target the Muharram procession.

50 Kg Of Rat Poison Used To Fill Capsules

During the preliminary investigation, the police revealed that Faiyaz had allegedly procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide, a compound commonly used as rat poison. He reportedly spent several days at his premises filling capsules with the substance, with each capsule containing around 1 gram of zinc phosphide.

The police believed that the accused had planned to prepare nearly 30,000 such capsules. However, before he could succeed in his plan, the police intervened in time, tracked and seized 14,900 capsules. The police confirmed that the timely action likely prevented a large-scale incident.

Multiple Foreign Trips Under Investigation

As per reports, the police are now investigating to examine Faiyaz’s travel history. Between 2019 and 2025, he allegedly travelled to Iran and Iraq multiple times, with the police indicating that in the past year alone, he made 19 trips to the two countries. The police are now trying to establish the purpose of those visits and whether the case is linked to a bigger network.

The police added that Faiyaz’s sister works as a physiotherapist in Iran and his mother is currently in the country as well. He is reportedly divorced and does not live with his wife, with the police also confirming that Faiyaz identified as a Shia Khoja Muslim.

Digital, Financial Records Being Examined

The police have registered a case under Sections 109, 110 and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering offences related to administering poison and attempt to murder. The investigating teams are now scanning the accused’s mobile phone, digital records, financial transactions and contacts to ascertain whether the accused acted alone or under the influence of any individual or organisation.