Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC )on Sunday declared it had actually damaged 8 United States military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in a joint rocket and drone operation, explaining the strikes as retaliation for a 2nd wave of United States military attacks on Iranian targets. In a declaration brought by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC’s Public Relations department stated its marine and aerospace forces released ballistic rockets and drones in between 2:00 am and 3:00 am regional time, targeting the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the United States Fifth Fleet head office at Port Salman in Bahrain.

The IRGC stated the operation was a “decisive response” to what it referred to as current United States hostility.”Your zealous sons in the IRGC’s naval and air forces, during a joint missile and drone operation at 2-3 am today, Sunday, July 27, destroyed eight important infrastructures of the child-killing US army at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Naval Fleet in Port Salman, Bahrain, by launching ballistic missiles and drones at them and decisively responded to the recent US aggression,” the declaration stated.

The IRGC even more specified that United States forces had actually assaulted 5 Iranian seaside positions previously on Sunday, implicating Washington of breaching a ceasefire arrangement based on the 14-point memorandum of understanding(MoU)in between the 2 sides to end the hostilities in West Asia. It likewise cautioned that any future attacks on Iran, despite scale, would be consulted with a “crushing response”The IRGC even more mentioned that the plans under the MoU provide Iran the authority for traffic control in the Strait of Hormuz and alerted that vessels breaching the arrangement would deal with more powerful action.”

According to the memorandum of understanding, Islamabad has arrangements to control traffic in the Strait of Hormuz with the Islamic Republic, and from now on, violating ships will be dealt with more forcefully than in the past, and any potential enemy aggression, under any pretext, even if the aggressions are against minor targets, as happened last night and tonight, will have a crushing response,” the declaration included, as priced estimate by IRIB. The most recent escalation follows after the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) specified that American forces performed extra strikes versus several military targets in Iran on June 27, under the instructions of the Commander in Chief, United States President Donald Trump. According to a declaration provided by CENTCOM, the operation followed Iran presumably stopped working to maintain the ceasefire and released a one-way drone attack that struck the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States stated the vessel was bring more than 2 million barrels of petroleum.

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 27, at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” the declaration checked out.” After yesterday’s U.S. strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET. The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil,” it included.

CENTCOM stated United States airplane targeted Iranian military security facilities, interaction systems, air defence websites, drone storage centers and mine-laying abilities, explaining the strikes as a direct action to continued Iranian attacks on industrial shipping. It included that industrial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was continuing which United States forces stayed ready for more contingencies. Following the reported Iranian rocket and drone attack, the Kuwait Army General Staff Headquarters stated in a post on X that Kuwaiti air defence systems were obstructing “hostile missile and drone attacks”It recommended locals that any surge noises were the outcome of air defence interceptions and advised the general public to follow main security guidelines.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior revealed on X that cautioning sirens had actually been triggered and called on people and homeowners to stay calm, move to the nearby safe place, and follow updates provided through main channels.This is the 2nd successive strike by the United States in 2 days on Iranian targets following the Islamic Republic’s supposed attacks on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. According to a declaration provided by CENTCOM on Saturday, United States forces performed the strikes on June 26 in reaction to an attack a day previously on the Singapore-flagged freight ship M/V Ever Lovely, which was struck by a one-way attack drone introduced by Iranian forces while leaving the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast. “U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone,” CENTCOM stated in its earlier declaration.

Released on June 28, 2026