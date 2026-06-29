India vs Ireland Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his debut in 2nd T20I? Check probable playing 11

Synopsis
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Playing 11: Team India faces a must-win situation in the second T20I against Ireland in Belfast after an unexpected loss. The squad, led by Shreyas Iyer, will be looking to bounce back, with a predicted playing XI featuring key players. The absence of young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the debut in the previous match also added to the team’s concerns.
Listen to this article in summarized format
There was significant disappointment on Friday on two fronts as Team India suffered their first-ever T20I defeat against Ireland. Adding to the frustration, 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not get the opportunity to make his debut.
Also Read: India vs Ireland Live Streaming
Must-Win Situation for India
Shreyas Iyer’s team now faces a ‘must-win’ scenario in the second T20I of the two-match series. The match will be played at the Civil Services Club ground in Belfast, where India must secure a victory to avoid an unexpected series loss against Ireland.
India Predicted Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna/ Prince Yadav
Ireland Predicted Playing XI
Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams, Jai Moondra
Match Details
Match: IND vs IRE 2nd T20I
Date: June 28, 2026
Venue: Stormont, Belfast
Toss Time: 5:30 PM IST
Match Time: 6:00 PM IST
Squads for India vs Ireland 2nd T20I
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar
Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (C), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Matt Hollard, Matthew Humphreys, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson