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India vs Ireland Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his debut in 2nd T20I? Check probable playing 11

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Synopsis

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Playing 11: Team India faces a must-win situation in the second T20I against Ireland in Belfast after an unexpected loss. The squad, led by Shreyas Iyer, will be looking to bounce back, with a predicted playing XI featuring key players. The absence of young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the debut in the previous match also added to the team’s concerns.

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Ireland vs India 2nd T20I Playing 11 PredictionAgencies
Ireland vs India 2nd T20I Playing 11 Prediction

There was significant disappointment on Friday on two fronts as Team India suffered their first-ever T20I defeat against Ireland. Adding to the frustration, 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not get the opportunity to make his debut.

Also Read: India vs Ireland Live Streaming

Must-Win Situation for India

Shreyas Iyer’s team now faces a ‘must-win’ scenario in the second T20I of the two-match series. The match will be played at the Civil Services Club ground in Belfast, where India must secure a victory to avoid an unexpected series loss against Ireland.

India Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna/ Prince Yadav

Ireland Predicted Playing XI

Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams, Jai Moondra

Match Details

Match: IND vs IRE 2nd T20I

Date: June 28, 2026

Venue: Stormont, Belfast
Toss Time: 5:30 PM IST

Match Time: 6:00 PM IST

Squads for India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (C), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Matt Hollard, Matthew Humphreys, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson

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