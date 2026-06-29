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Foul play ruled out in death of 3 lion cubs

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Foul play ruled out in death of 3 lion cubs

Rajkot: The death of three lion cubs aged below one year within two days in Amreli district of Gujarat has alarmed wildlife activists and prompted the forest department to investigate the deaths.

However, forest officials have denied any foul play or poaching, maintaining that all three deaths appear to be due to natural causes.The first cub, aged around five to six months, was found dead in the Dalkhaniya range. Rumours circulated that the animal may have been hunted or intentionally killed. However, deputy conservator of forest (Gir East) Vikas Yadav dismissed the speculation.“There are no injury marks on the body that indicate any foul play.

The cub died due to multi-organ failure. There is a possibility that it was frightened by an adult lion or another wild animal,” said Yadav.The second cub was found dead in the Paniya range. According to forest officials, the animal died during an infight, a behaviour commonly observed among lions. Officials explained that male lions sometimes kill cubs while establishing dominance over a pride or to gain access to breeding females.

In some cases, weak cubs also fall victim during such conflicts.The third cub was found dead in the social forestry division of Amreli district on Friday. Deputy conservator of forest (social forestry) Daksha Bharai said it was a newborn and the death appears to be natural. “We have sent the body for postmortem. Prima facie, it appears to be a natural death,” stated Bharai.The forest department said postmortem reports will provide final confirmation on the exact causes of all deaths.

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