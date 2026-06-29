DashLoc Launches DashORM to Help Businesses Strengthen Online Reputation and Customer Trust Across Digital Platforms

DashLoc has launched DashORM, an AI-powered Online Reputation Management solution, to help businesses strengthen their online reputation and build customer trust across digital platforms, including search engines, review sites, maps, and social media channels, as part of its vision to create a unified MarTech platform that enhances customer acquisition, engagement, and retention through AI-driven solutions.

DashORM has been introduced as part of DashLoc’s growing enterprise software suite, which includes solutions for hyperlocal discovery, customer engagement, voice automation, and digital growth management. The new platform aims to help businesses gain greater control over how their brand is perceived online while enabling faster response to customer feedback and reviews.

The platform allows businesses to track reviews from multiple channels in a single dashboard, respond to customer feedback efficiently, monitor brand sentiment, identify reputation risks, and generate actionable insights through AI-driven analytics. By simplifying reputation management, DashORM helps businesses maintain a strong online presence and improve customer trust at scale.

As consumers increasingly rely on online reviews and ratings before making purchase decisions, managing digital reputation has become a critical business priority. DashLoc says DashORM has been built for industries where customer perception directly impacts business growth, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, automotive, education, BFSI, real estate, and service-based businesses.

DashORM is expected to support businesses facing challenges such as fragmented review management, delayed customer responses, negative brand perception, and lack of visibility into customer sentiment. By centralising reputation management activities, businesses can improve customer satisfaction while strengthening brand credibility across digital touchpoints.

Sumit Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of DashLoc, said, “Today, a brand’s reputation is shaped online before a customer ever walks into a store or makes a purchase. With DashORM, we are helping businesses take a proactive approach to managing customer feedback, building trust, and strengthening their digital presence. Reputation has become a key growth driver, and businesses need intelligent tools to manage it effectively at scale.”

DashLoc has been steadily expanding its AI-led software ecosystem with solutions that address customer discovery, engagement, communication, and business growth. The launch of DashORM further strengthens DashLoc’s position as a unified platform helping businesses manage their complete digital customer journey from discovery to reputation management.

With online reviews and customer sentiment playing an increasingly influential role in consumer decision-making, DashLoc expects DashORM to see strong adoption among enterprises, multi-location brands, franchises, and growing businesses seeking to build stronger customer trust and improve brand perception.