T’gana may move SC against VB G RAM G Act

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the Congress government was considering moving the Supreme Court against the VB G RAM G Act, which has replaced the MGNREGA.

Reddy, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on the issue, said the state government would not accept Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) in its present form.

The minister held a video conference with other members of the cabinet sub-committee on Saturday.

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The panel proposed consultations with the chief ministers of Karnataka and Kerala to assess whether the two states would be willing to pursue a common legal strategy or other coordinated measures to protect the powers and financial interests of states, an official release said.

The sub-committee felt that the wider political and administrative implications of the proposed legislation had not yet been adequately communicated to the public, it said.

The committee decided to place the issue before the state Cabinet on July 2.

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The Cabinet is expected to take a final decision on whether Telangana should adopt the central framework, enact its own legislation, approach the Supreme Court, or pursue a combination of legal and administrative measures, the release said.

The civil society organisations, meanwhile, urged the Telangana government to enact its own employment guarantee law under the Constitution instead of simply adopting the proposed central framework, which they felt could cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 2,500 crore, it added.