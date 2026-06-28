KEAM 2026 rank list: Roshan Raju tops Engineering, Vinayak Narayan leads Pharmacy

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has announced the KEAM 2026 rank list, with Roshan Raju from Ayampuzha in Ernakulam securing the first rank in the Engineering stream.Kerala Education Minister Roji M. John announced the results at a press conference on Saturday. 79,717 candidates qualified for Engineering admissions, while 64,759 candidates who uploaded their Class 12 marks were included in the final Engineering rank list.Roshan Raju scored 586.1408 marks out of 600. The minister said he had also secured the top rank among Kerala candidates in the JEE examination.Dhyan Tej Manapatti from Kannur secured the second rank with the same score as Roshan.

However, Roshan was placed first under the KEAM tie-break rule, which gives preference based on Mathematics marks.Vismaya K. R. from Thrissur secured the third rank and emerged as the highest-ranked girl candidate in the Engineering stream. Rohith Krishna H. from Chottanikkara in Ernakulam secured the fourth rank.In the BPharm stream, Vinayak Narayan from Pota in Thrissur secured the first rank with 286.257 marks out of 300.

Jessy Justin from Ollur in Thrissur ranked second, while Diya Fathima from Malappuram secured the third position.More than 96,000 candidates appeared for the Engineering entrance examination. In the Pharmacy stream, 31,141 candidates appeared, and 26,943 candidates were included in the final rank list.According to CEE Kerala, the Engineering rank list has been prepared by giving 50 per cent weightage each to the KEAM entrance examination and Class 12 marks.

Candidates who scored at least 10 normalised marks in the entrance examination were considered qualified for ranking.Option registration for the first phase of KEAM counselling will begin on June 30 and continue till July 4. The first allotment list will be published on July 8.The admission schedule had been prepared to complete the process before the deadline set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The government expects to complete the allotment and admission process by the end of July or in the first week of August.Candidates can check and download the course-wise KEAM 2026 rank list by visiting the official CEE Kerala website. Those included in the rank list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, where seats will be allotted based on rank, category, eligibility and the choices submitted by candidates.