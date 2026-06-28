Business Hezbollah primary calls U.S.-Israel-Lebanon offer ‘severe mistake’, considers it null and space By Editor - 79

Hezbollah primary Naim Qassem. Submit|Image Credit: Reuters Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the U.S.-Israel-Lebanon structure arrangement on Saturday (June 27, 2026), stating it is a significant error by the federal government which his group considers it null and space. West Asia war LIVE: Israel Defence Minister states will utilize’ force’versus Iran if it avoids Lebanon deal execution The contract– that includes a pilot effort in which Lebanese soldiers take control of 2 locations presently inhabited by Israel, along with a procedure targeted at deactivating Hezbollah– was checked in Washington on Friday (June 27, 2026) after 5 rounds of talks. “The framework agreement in Washington is humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty. This agreement is null and void, and the provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be implemented,” Mr. Qassem stated in a declaration, describing the offer to end the wider West Asian war, that includes a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Lebanon was drawn into the local war on March 2 when Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Israel reacted with heavy airstrikes and an intrusion of southern Lebanon, where its soldiers inhabit swathes of area and have actually been performing comprehensive demolitions of homes and other structures.

Mr. Qassem contacted the federal government to withdraw from “its sins that are ruining Lebanon”

He implicated Lebanese authorities of devoting a “grave blunder” and “legitimising the continuation of the [Israeli] occupation for many years,” which “may even lead to the annexation of these lands”

Hezbollah highly declines direct settlements in between Lebanon and Israel, which have actually been continuous given that April.