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Home Business Hezbollah primary calls U.S.-Israel-Lebanon offer ‘severe mistake’, considers it null and space

Hezbollah primary calls U.S.-Israel-Lebanon offer ‘severe mistake’, considers it null and space

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Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem. File

Hezbollah primary Naim Qassem. Submit|Image Credit: Reuters

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the U.S.-Israel-Lebanon structure arrangement on Saturday (June 27, 2026), stating it is a significant error by the federal government which his group considers it null and space.

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The contract– that includes a pilot effort in which Lebanese soldiers take control of 2 locations presently inhabited by Israel, along with a procedure targeted at deactivating Hezbollah– was checked in Washington on Friday (June 27, 2026) after 5 rounds of talks.

“The framework agreement in Washington is humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty. This agreement is null and void, and the provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be implemented,” Mr. Qassem stated in a declaration, describing the offer to end the wider West Asian war, that includes a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Lebanon was drawn into the local war on March 2 when Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Israel reacted with heavy airstrikes and an intrusion of southern Lebanon, where its soldiers inhabit swathes of area and have actually been performing comprehensive demolitions of homes and other structures.

Mr. Qassem contacted the federal government to withdraw from “its sins that are ruining Lebanon”

He implicated Lebanese authorities of devoting a “grave blunder” and “legitimising the continuation of the [Israeli] occupation for many years,” which “may even lead to the annexation of these lands”

Hezbollah highly declines direct settlements in between Lebanon and Israel, which have actually been continuous given that April.

An April 17 ceasefire stopped working to stop the combating in between Israel and Hezbollah, however the violence has actually reduced because the U.S. and Iran reached a memorandum of comprehending recently.

Iran firmly insists that any offer to end the wider war needs to consist of Lebanon, while the Lebanese federal government has actually consistently attempted to separate itself from this track.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun thought about the arrangement “a first step” to restoring his nation’s sovereignty.

According to the text of the offer shared by the U.S. State Department, Lebanon and Israel, formally at war for years, revealed their intent to “conclusively end the conflict, address its underlying causes, and to therewith formally conclude any state of war between them”

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The arrangement establishes a procedure throughout which Lebanon’s armed force is because of “restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory, pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups”

Soon after the offer was revealed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his forces would stay in occupied Lebanese area “as long as Hezbollah has not disarmed”

Released – June 27, 2026 10:35 pm IST

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