Hezbollah primary calls U.S.-Israel-Lebanon offer ‘severe mistake’, considers it null and space

Hezbollah primary Naim Qassem. Submit|Image Credit: Reuters
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the U.S.-Israel-Lebanon structure arrangement on Saturday (June 27, 2026), stating it is a significant error by the federal government which his group considers it null and space.
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The contract– that includes a pilot effort in which Lebanese soldiers take control of 2 locations presently inhabited by Israel, along with a procedure targeted at deactivating Hezbollah– was checked in Washington on Friday (June 27, 2026) after 5 rounds of talks.
“The framework agreement in Washington is humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty. This agreement is null and void, and the provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be implemented,” Mr. Qassem stated in a declaration, describing the offer to end the wider West Asian war, that includes a ceasefire in Lebanon.