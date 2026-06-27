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Home Business Trump likely to visit India early next year, Rubio tells India’s IANS

Trump likely to visit India early next year, Rubio tells India’s IANS

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“We’re ‌working ⁠towards sometime early next year ⁠to have the president come,” Rubio said, according to IAN

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump
| Photo Credit:
REUTERS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US is seeking to ​arrange a visit to India by ‌President Donald Trump early next year as ​the countries work on a ⁠bilateral trade deal, Indian media outlet IANS reported on Saturday.

  • Rubio is likely to travel ‌to India this year to prepare for the president’s visit, he ‌told IANS in an interview.

  • “We’re ‌working ⁠towards sometime early next year ⁠to have the president come,” Rubio said, according to IANS.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump ​last week on ‌the sidelines of a summit of the Group of Seven industrial powers in France. Trump said that they had a “very ‌good” conversation.

  • India has been pressing ​the United States for months for a Trump visit, potentially as ⁠part of a meeting including Japan and Australia.

  • India-US ties have been rocky ‌over the past year since Washington imposed high tariffs on Indian goods, punishing New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil, and engaging closely with India’s arch-rival Pakistan.

  • Rubio visited India last month seeking to ‌repair ties, but the killing of three Indian ​sailors in attacks on commercial ships by the US Navy in the ⁠Gulf has roiled relations again.

  • In the ⁠IANS interview, Rubio said the US hoped to conclude a trade deal ‌with India. “We’re on the last inches of getting it done and it’s ​very positive.” 

Published on June 27, 2026

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