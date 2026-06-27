South Goa gets an eco guard for 1.03 cr sq m land

Panaji: The Goa federal government has actually informed 1.03 crore square metres of environmentally delicate land in South Goa’s Salcete taluka as No Development Zone (NDZ) under the Regional Plan, state Minister Vishwajit Rane has actually stated.

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) minister on Friday stated that the alerted location makes up salt pans, paddy fields and other ecologically delicate lands spread out throughout 7 towns under Salcete taluka.

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According to Rane, the biggest piece of the alerted land remains in Talaulim town, covering 29.13 lakh square metres, followed by Majorda (17.64 lakh square metres), Seraulim (16.81 lakh square metres), Loutolim (16.71 lakh square metres), Utorda (9.92 lakh square metres), Orlim (9.49 lakh square metres) and Calata (4.08 lakh square metres) (overall 103.78 lakh square metres).

The choice intended to reinforce ecological preservation while safeguarding Goa’s delicate environments, he stated.

The notice becomes part of the state federal government’s continuous workout to determine and safeguard ecologically delicate locations from developmental activities under the Regional Plan.

Previously this month, the TCP department started the procedure of informing big stretches of environmentally delicate land throughout the seaside state as NDZs, a relocation focused on protecting natural landscapes and farming heritage.

The most recent notice substantially broadens the safeguarded location in Salcete, among Goa’s quickly urbanising talukas.

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