OnePlus N6 box leakages exposing its complete contents

Simply a couple of hours earlier, OnePlus exposed more information about the upcoming N6, its lower-end mobile phone that is releasing in India on June 30. Now, a tipster over on X has actually gotten his hands on the complete retail bundle of the gadget, and shared the images you can see listed below.

Not just do we get to see package, which is more comparable to Nord boxes due to its color than packages of OnePlus flagships, however we can likewise have a look at the complete contents, phone consisted of.

< img alt ="OnePlus N6 live images and box contents" width ="152" height ="114" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oneplus-n6-box-contents/popup/-x114/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="OnePlus N6 live images and box contents"width ="152"height ="114"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oneplus-n6-box-contents/popup/-x114/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="OnePlus N6 live images and box contents"width ="152"height ="114"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oneplus-n6-box-contents/popup/-x114/gsmarena_003.jpg"> < img alt ="OnePlus N6 live images and box contents"width ="152"height ="114"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oneplus-n6-box-contents/popup/-x114/gsmarena_004.jpg">



OnePlus N6 live images and box contents

Luckily, there’s a battery charger in package, and even a case. That’s a quite generous plan for this day and age, however obviously the present guideline appears to be – the lower the phone’s rate, the more you get in package. Paradox at its finest.

The OnePlus N6 is anticipated to sit listed below the Nord series in the business’s portfolio in India, and is reported to be priced under INR 20,000 ($ 212 at the existing currency exchange rate). The phone has a 50MP primary video camera, an 8MP selfie electronic camera, an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz revitalize rate, and an 8,000 mAh battery with assistance for 45W wired charging.

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