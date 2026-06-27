Motorola Moto Pad 70 Pro revealed: Snapdragon eights Gen 4 SoC, 144Hz screen, and 10,200 mAh battery

Motorola introduced the Moto Pad 60 Pro last April, and more than a year later on, the Lenovo-owned brand name has actually revealed its follower, called Moto Pad 70 Pro.

The Motorola Moto Pad 70 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon eights Gen 4 SoC and features as much as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 16 out of package, and Motorola has actually assured upgrades to Android 17 and 18, in addition to security updates till 2030.

Motorola states the Moto Pad 70 Pro supports 120FPS video gaming and includes Smart Connect, which makes it possible for cross-device file sharing and smooth connection throughout suitable mobile phones, tablets, and PCs.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro is developed around a 13″ 3.5 K display screen with a 144Hz revitalize rate, 12-bit color depth, 800 nits HBM brightness, and Dolby Vision assistance. Motorola hasn’t exposed whether the panel is LCD or AMOLED.

Proceeding, the Moto Pad 70 Pro includes 2 electronic cameras-one each on the front and back. The rear electronic camera utilizes a 13MP sensing unit, while the front video camera utilizes an 8MP sensing unit.

Sustaining the whole bundle is a 10,200 mAh battery with 45W charging assistance, although the tablet comes bundled with a 68W power adapter. The Moto Pad 70 Pro likewise features the Moto Pen Pro stylus in package; nevertheless, the Snap-On Keyboard is offered independently.

Other highlights of the Motorola Moto Pad 70 Pro consist of quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, a microSD card slot for storage growth as much as 2TB, PC Mode, Bluetooth 6.0, and Wi-Fi 7. The tablet does not have LTE connection.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro is 6.2 mm thin, has a metal body, weighs 589g, and is available in a single Pantone Titan color. It has 2 memory choices, though-8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at INR36,999 and INR39,999, respectively. The 8GB/256GB design expenses INR45,999 when it’s bought with the Snap-On Keyboard as a package.

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The Motorola Moto Pad 70 Pro will go on sale in India beginning July 4 through Motorola’s main site, Flipkart, and retailers throughout the nation.