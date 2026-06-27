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MDMK to announce its stance on alliance today

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The party’s office bearers and cadres will vote on the final decision on whether to continue with the DMK or walk out of the nine-year-old alliance

By PTI

Updated – June 27, 2026 at 10:48 AM.

|
Chennai

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko
| Photo Credit:
VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Vaiko-led MDMK is likely to finalise its exit from the DMK-led alliance during its crucial general council meeting here on Saturday.

The party’s office bearers and cadres will vote on the final decision on whether to continue with the DMK or walk out of the nine-year-old alliance. Driven by “pain” and “deep anguish” over its treatment in the DMK-led alliance, on Friday, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko stated that he felt that his party was treated “unfairly” in the alliance.

Published on June 27, 2026

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