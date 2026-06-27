Inbound traveler founded guilty and imprisoned for having duty-not-paid cigarettes (with picture) ******************************************************************************************

An inbound Chinese woman guest was sentenced to 4 weeks’ jail time by the Fanling Magistrates’ Courts today (June 26) for having duty-not-paid cigarettes and stopping working to state them to Customs officers, in breach of the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance (DCO).

Customs officers obstructed an inbound 42-year-old Chinese woman guest at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on May 28 and took 2 600 duty-not-paid cigarettes from her individual luggage, with an approximated market price of about $10,600 and a responsibility capacity of about $8,500. The female guest was consequently detained.

Customizeds invites the sentence, keeping in mind that even a newbie transgressor might still be locked up. The custodial sentence has actually enforced a significant deterrent result and shows the severity of the offenses. Members of the general public need to not defy the law.

Custom-mades advises members of the general public that under the DCO, cigarettes are dutiable items to which the DCO uses. Anybody who imports, handle, has, offers or purchases illegal cigarettes devotes an offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $2 million and jail time for 7 years.

Members of the general public might report any thought illegal cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online kind (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).