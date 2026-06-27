Bigg Boss 19’s Farrhana Bhatt’s alleged ‘real sister’ Faizana makes shocking allegations; says, ‘We grew up together, shared the same home’

A fresh controversy has surfaced around Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt after a woman identifying herself as her “real sister”, Faizana, shared a lengthy statement on social media making several serious claims about their alleged relationship and family.

However, Farrhana has not reacted to the allegations so far, and the claims remain unverified.In her statement, Faizana began by writing, “This is one of the hardest things I have ever had to say. Farrhana is my real sister. We grew up together, shared the same home, and supported each other through every phase of life.”She further claimed that Farrhana distanced herself from her after entering Bigg Boss. “When she entered Bigg Boss and chose not to acknowledge me as her sister publicly, it hurt me deeply.

Despite that, I remained silent because I wanted to support her and see her succeed,” the statement read.

Addressing the alleged family rift, Faizana wrote, “For years, I was accused of creating misunderstandings between Farrhana and our mother. That was never true. When our mother later stayed with Farrhana in Mumbai, she witnessed things herself and formed her own opinions based on her own experiences.”She also made serious allegations regarding their mother, claiming, “What our mother went through affected her deeply.

The situation became so serious that she was hospitalized, and even the police became involved. We have evidence regarding everything we have stated.”Explaining why she chose to speak publicly now, Faizana said, “I stayed silent for a long time out of respect for our relationship and in the hope that things would improve. However, now that this matter has become public and people continue to question me, I feel it is important to speak my truth.”In one of the most striking parts of the statement, she declared, “If Farrhana believes that she does not have a sister, then from today, I will also accept that I no longer have a sister.”Clarifying that her decision was not fuelled by resentment, Faizana wrote, “This decision does not come from jealousy, anger, or hatred. It comes from years of hurt, disappointment, and silence.”She also appealed to the public, saying, “I respectfully request everyone not to post or share my pictures with Farrhana anymore.

I also request people not to create fake accounts, fake chats, or spread false stories about our family.”Ending her note on an emotional note, she wrote, “I am sharing this with a heavy heart. Despite everything, I genuinely wished things had turned out differently.” She signed off with the words, “May Allah be the witness to the truth.”Alongside the statement, Faizana shared another post that read, “After remaining silent for a long time, I have decided to share my truth. I request everyone to read this statement with respect and understanding, and to refrain from spreading false information or creating fake narratives. Thank you.”As of now, Farrhana Bhatt has not issued any statement or responded to Faizana’s allegations. Consequently, these claims remain one-sided, and her response is awaited.