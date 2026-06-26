Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 235

Venezuela witnessed powerful aftershocks on Thursday as Health Minister Carlos Alvarado reported that the death toll had risen from 188 to at least 235.

Desperate Venezuelans raced to the damaged sites to find and rescue loved ones trapped alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes in the capital.

The United States Geological Survey measured the twin earthquakes at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 that hit northern Venezuela within less than a minute of each other on Wednesday night.

The powerful tremors left more than 1,500 people injured as the earth shook and roared in what many Venezuelans called a terrifying display of nature’s raw power.

“Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities,” Alvarado said.

Global rescue teams on way

A rescue worker, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told AFP conditions were precarious, with a shortage of trained personal and significant technical limitations.

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez visited La Guaira on Thursday after the area was declared a “disaster zone.”

Offers of rescue support poured in from around the world, with Switzerland, India, Spain, France, Portugal and Mexico among those sending specialists and rescue teams to Venezuela.

The US said it was deploying two warships, transport planes and helicopters as well as mobilizing $150 million in aid. “We have a whole-of-government response. It’ll be big, it’ll be fast, and it’ll be effective,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Venezuela’s director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Nicole Kast, described the situation as ‘catastrophic’.

UN chief Antonio Guterres reacted to the situation saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the disaster as the global body vowed to assist Venezuela.

(With inputs from AFP)