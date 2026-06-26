india’s-first-ai-powered-land-management-platform-‘the-land-bankers’-launched-to-resolve-property-disputes

India, June 24 —

BHUBANESWAR, INDIA – In a significant move to tackle the legal complexities of land ownership and transactions in India, ‘The Land Bankers’ ( thelandbankers.com ) has officially launched its innovative, first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform at a premier hotel in Bhubaneswar. Strengthening its physical roots in the state, the company has established its first office at the IIT Research and Entrepreneurship Park in Bhubaneswar, along with a second branch at Telengapentha in Cuttack.

Property transactions in India are frequently hindered by fraudulent documentation, incorrect records, and illegal encroachments, creating prolonged disputes that cause mental distress and deter investors. ‘The Land Bankers’ addresses these critical issues by leveraging advanced technology to provide a seamless, secure, and permanent solution.

The platform enables users to verify the actual status of land, analyze and monitor legal documents using AI, obtain accurate property valuations, and access expert legal counsel. With just a single click, citizens can view a transparent summary of official government land records, incorporating a user-friendly tool to easily navigate portals like Bhulekh Odisha ( thelandbankers.com/bhulekh-odisha ). This prevents future fraud and empowers locals to understand their property data easily. Additionally, the digital transparency serves as a robust tool for state and central governments to detect deed forgery, halt illegal encroachments, and expedite dispute resolution.

The visionary platform is founded by Amarendra Sahu, who conceived the idea after witnessing firsthand howproperty disputes tear families apart. “Land disputes and partitioning destroy relationships. My primary mission is to make property ownership simple, transparent, and completely dispute-free,” Sahu stated. The core team also features AI Head Bikash Patra and UI/UX Specialist Shanavas Baiju.

According to Sahu, almost every family in India has dealt with a land headache at some point. “Whether it’s a delayed sale, a family dispute, messy records, or the constant fear of someone else claiming your property,” Sahu shared. “We spent almost two years building The Land Bankers so property owners can finally have clear information, transparency, and peace of mind.”

Before officially launching, the company did a three-month test run with about 1,100 customers across all 30 districts of Odisha. The strong response proved that people really need help securing their land titles and making property transactions smoother. Right now, the startup is focusing on growing its roots in Odisha, with plans to eventually expand into Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Soobhankar Pati, the CEO of IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park, pointed out that land is one of the most important sectors in India, yet it has largely been left behind by modern tech. He praised TLB for taking on such a massive and complicated problem by blending modern technology, AI, and expert knowledge.

While rooted in Odisha, ‘The Land Bankers’ plans to rapidly expand its operations to other major states, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu targeted in the next phase. The launch event saw widespread praise from prominent real estate developers, early consumers, and journalists, who collectively emphasized that the platform is set to ignite a golden era for the real estate and land management sector in Odisha.