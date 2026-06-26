Bike-borne wrongdoers open fire at sarpanch’s partner in Odisha

The spouse of a sarpanch was seriously hurt after unknown bike-borne evildoers supposedly opened fire on him in Odisha’s Cuttack district, with authorities introducing an examination to trace the enemies.



Authorities group penetrating at the criminal activity area in Cuttack Photograph: (OTV)

The hubby of a sarpanch of Santrabali town panchayat was seriously hurt on Friday after unknown scalawags opened fire on him in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The deadly event happened near Kuanrapal Chhak under Maniabandh cops limitations.

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According to initial reports, 3 bike-borne assaulters presumably fired 4 rounds at the victim before running away the scene. The victim sustained severe injuries in the homicidal attack and was at first offered medical help before being moved to a healthcare facility in Cuttack for innovative treatment.

Regional cops workers hurried to the area not long after getting info and introduced a comprehensive examination, which is underway. A clinical assessment of the criminal activity scene is underway, and efforts have actually been magnified to recognize and trace the implicated. The intention behind the attack is yet to be established.

No remarks were gotten from Maniabandh cops in this regard.

Cops authorities are anticipated to analyze all offered proof, consisting of CCTV video from neighboring places and declarations from witnesses, as part of the continuous examination. Cops are likewise most likely to check out all possible angles to identify the specific series of occasions and develop the intention behind the supposed attack.

Such an occurrence has actually triggered increased security steps in the Maniabandh location and restored conversations on public security. Authorities are anticipated to share more information as the examination advances and more confirmed details appears.