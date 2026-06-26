A.R. Rahman Awarded by the American Academy of Achievement

The Grammy and Oscar award-winning composer is the first Indian musician to receive the Golden Plate Award, one of the academy’s highest honors

The American Academy of Achievement has honored A.R. Rahman with the prestigious Golden Plate Award for his outstanding contribution and impact across the global music industry.

Receiving the honor from renowned filmmaker Peter Jackson at the historic Mellon Auditorium, he shared in a statement, “I am truly humbled to receive this honor. It wouldn’t have been possible without the people of India, the inspiration I’ve drawn from the country, the directors and creative partners I’ve had the privilege of working with, and the fans who have supported me throughout the years and inspired me to keep pushing myself. This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. It’s not just an honor, it’s also a reminder to strive for more and keep growing. I’m humbled and proud to represent India in this way.”

The award symbolizes extraordinary achievement across literature, music, the arts, and cinema, with previous recipients including authors like Haruki Murakami and Maya Angelou, actors Michael J. Fox and Samuel L. Jackson, and directors Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese. Several Indian figures have also been awardees, including director and storyteller Satyajit Ray, economist Amartya Sen, and cricketer ⁠Sachin Tendulkar.

Recognized for his acclaimed work in Indian cinema across multiple languages and genres with hits like “Kun Faya Kun”, “Pachchai Nirame”, and “Jai Ho” to his name, the Grammy and Oscar award winner is also the first Indian musician to receive the Golden Plate Award.

Currently, the composer is collaborating with Hans Zimmer to score Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic Ramayana as well as gearing up to release a tribute song with late singer Asha Bhosle, featuring one of her final recordings.