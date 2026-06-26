30 India-bound ships cross Strait of Hormuz given that Iran war started, 26 more wait for transit

Summary Thirty ships bound for India have actually effectively browsed the Strait of Hormuz, an essential path interrupted by current geopolitical stress. An extra 26 vessels are waiting for passage. Amongst those that transited, a substantial part brought vital force materials like LPG and LNG, together with bulk freight and petroleum. This advancement follows a current contract, relieving issues over energy imports for India. Listen to this post in summed up format

Reuters US-Iran war: Indians ships, bring LPG and LNG cross Strait of Hormuz

30 India-bound ships have actually crossed the Strait of Hormuz, sources in the shipping ministry informed The Times of Indiaincluding that 26 other vessels are waiting to cross the important sea path which has actually been interrupted considering that the US-Iran war started on February 28.

15 of the transited ships brought Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), whil 8 others had bulk freight and 7 were petroleum tankers.

Check out: Traffic streams through Hormuz continue to enhance as IMO evacuation starts: Monitor

Authorities mentioned by TOI stated that 19 transits took place in between March 1 and June 17 and 11 crossed the strait following the finalizing of the MoU in between Washington and Tehran.

Amongst the 30 India-bound ships that have actually crossed the Strait of Hormuz and have actually reached or heading towards Indian ports, 17 are foreign-flagged vessels, consisting of an optimum of 5 Marshall Islands-flagged ships.

According to the report, the 26 pending vessels that stay in the Persian Gulf, that include both Indian-flagged and India-bound foreign-flagged ships, 3 are bring energy, 10 of them are bring fertilisers and staying 13 bring other freight.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated in between Iran and Oman, is thought about the world’s most essential energy transit chokepoint. It links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and acts as a crucial path for petroleum and gas exports from significant Gulf manufacturers, consisting of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE and Iran.

The report comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs notified that 11 ships have actually transited the strait given that the US-Iran MoU, out of which 3 were India flagged petroleum tankers, each bring 2,85,000 metric lots of petroleum, one was a foreign flagged LPG provider, one foreign flag petroleum tanker, and 6 foreign flag bulk providers bring fertilizer.

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