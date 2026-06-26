2 govt school instructors accepted 33 kg hashish; STF arrests inter-state trafficking kingpin in Odisha

The Crime Branch Special Task Force (STF) has actually jailed the supposed mastermind of an inter-state hashish trafficking network together with his partners.



2 govt school instructors accepted 33 kg hashish in Odisha Photograph:(OTV)

In a significant crackdown on unlawful narcotics trafficking, 2 federal government school instructors were amongst 3 individuals apprehended while supposedly transferring 33kg of marijuana in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Friday.

The implicated were obstructed by a joint group of the Titilagarh and Tusura Excise Departments throughout a lorry check near Bargaon square on National Highway-26. Authorities took 33kg of marijuana from the vehicle that was being utilized for transport.

According to initial info, 2 of the 3 apprehended people are federal government main school instructors published in the M. Rampur police headquarters location of Kalahandi district. They were presumably transferring the contraband from Kalahandi towards Bolangir when they were captured. More examination is underway to determine their participation and recognize others connected to the racket.

In another substantial advancement, the Crime Branch Special Task Force (STF) has actually apprehended the supposed mastermind of an inter-state marijuana trafficking network together with his partners.

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The STF attained the development following a month-long intelligence-based operation targeted at taking apart the arranged trafficking network. The arrests are being viewed as a significant success in the firm’s continuous drive versus narcotics smuggling.

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Criminal Offense Branch Director General Vinaytosh Mishra notified that the operation was performed based upon particular intelligence inputs which additional examination remains in development to trace the network’s interstate links and recognize other individuals included.

“Some persons were involved in organised illegal ganja cultivation in certain areas of Boudh and Kandhamal districts. They were also transporting the contraband to various parts of the country. We had received specific clues about some individuals and had been tracking them for the past month. On June 24, we seized around 190 kg of ganja from a cashew forest near Athagarh. One of the arrested accused was found carrying half of an Rs 10 note. He had been instructed to hand over the ganja to a person in West Bengal who possessed the other half of the note,” stated Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra.

“We had also been tracking Durbasa Sahu, a ganja smuggler operating in the area. He was arrested near Bhubaneswar this morning. Three other members of the syndicate have also been arrested. They were running an interstate racket,” he included.