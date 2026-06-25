Step up to the plate: Willem Hiele

A meal at Willem Hiele feels less like dinner and more like a journey into Belgium’s windswept coast. Hidden among polders near Ostend, the restaurant occupies a striking brutalist building that seems perfectly matched to chef Willem Hiele’s elemental cooking style.

Raised in a family of fishermen and deeply connected to the North Sea, Hiele builds his menus around the rhythms of nature, local farmers and the day’s catch. There’s no rigid script here. The tasting menu changes constantly, guided by what arrives fresh and what inspires the kitchen in the moment.

The food is refined without ever feeling fussy. Smoke, fire, sharp vinaigrettes and deeply flavoured sauces bring intensity to pristine regional ingredients, from North Sea seafood to produce sourced from the surrounding landscape. The result is cuisine that feels both rugged and elegant, with every dish carrying a strong sense of place.

What lingers most is the atmosphere. Time seems to slow down as the landscape unfolds beyond the windows, and the courses arrive at an unhurried pace. Staying overnight only deepens the experience, turning an exceptional meal into a memorable coastal escape.