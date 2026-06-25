Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Investment Committee Appointment, New AI Initiative, and Team Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 25, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Pacific Avenue Capital Partners (“Pacific Avenue”an international personal equity company concentrated on business carve-outs and other complicated deals in the center market, today revealed the consultations of Jonathan Sinnott to the Investment Committee, the facility of a devoted expert system group led by Al Rahrooh and supported by Ahsan Hashmi and Alejandro Urrea, and the addition of Tyler Woodhouse, Adolfo Guerra, and Francisco Lima throughout portfolio operations and compliance, in addition to a brand-new financial investment employee, Saiesha Sharma, as a partner.

“We remain committed to building the best private equity firm to work at in Los Angeles. Jonathan’s appointment to the Investment Committee is a well-deserved recognition of his contributions and I look forward to his continued impact in this expanded role. Additionally, the establishment of our dedicated AI team is a critical initiative for the firm, and one we believe will create a meaningful competitive advantage for both Pacific Avenue and our portfolio companies. I am also thrilled to welcome Al, Tyler, Adolfo, Francisco, and our newest investment associate to the team, each of whom brings exceptional experience that will strengthen our ability to execute and create value across our portfolio.”

-Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue is pleased to reveal the visit of Jonathan Sinnott to the Investment Committee. Mr. Sinnott signed up with Pacific Avenue in 2018 and has actually because been promoted to Managing Director. Throughout his period at Pacific Avenue, Mr. Sinnott has actually focused his efforts on deal sourcing, execution, due diligence, and portfolio operations. His visit to the Investment Committee shows both his previous contributions to the company and his growing management function throughout the platform. Prior to signing up with Pacific Avenue, Mr. Sinnott belonged to the Special Situations group of Oaktree Capital Management and the Financial Sponsors group at Credit Suisse. Mr. Sinnott got his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and finished with a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

The facility of a devoted expert system group has actually been a crucial effort for the company and will play an essential part in Pacific Avenue’s technique for driving worth production throughout our financial investment platform. The group is led by Al Rahrooh, Principal and Head of Artificial Intelligence. Prior to Pacific, Mr. Rahrooh worked as Chief Technology Officer throughout several venture-backed companies and co-founded LeNgineer, an R&D business that protected NASA SBIR moneying to establish AI services for the Space Launch System. Mr. Rahrooh finished with a B.S. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Central Florida and is presently a Ph.D. prospect in Medical Informatics at UCLA. He is signed up with by 2 Associate Software Engineers, Ahsan Hashmi and Alejandro Urrea.

Ahsan Hashmi signs up with the company as an Associate Software Engineer. Prior to signing up with Pacific, Mr. Hashmi operated at NASA and throughout numerous companies concentrated on information engineering and cloud-based AI services. Mr. Hashmi finished with a B.S. from the University of Central Florida and holds an M.S. in Informatics from the University at Buffalo.

Alejandro Urrea signs up with the company as an Associate Software Engineer. Prior to signing up with Pacific, Mr. Urrea led AI and software application engineering engagements throughout several companies, creating and releasing production-grade AI systems. Mr. Urrea finished with a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Central Florida.

The group is concentrated on 2 fronts: advancing the company’s own internal financial investment and functional procedures and releasing AI-driven services straight within Pacific Avenue’s portfolio business. Pacific Avenue thinks this effort represents a substantial chance to improve worth throughout its portfolio.

Pacific Avenue even more broadened its group with the addition of brand-new specialists throughout portfolio operations and compliance. Tyler Woodhouse signs up with the company as Principal of Portfolio Operations. Prior to signing up with Pacific, Mr. Woodhouse was a Director on the Portfolio Operations group at Atlas Holdings and formerly served on Alvarez & & Marsal’s Private Equity Services group. Mr. Woodhouse made an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Adolfo Guerra signs up with the company as Vice President of Portfolio Operations. Prior to signing up with Pacific, Mr. Guerra was an Engagement Manager at L.E.K. Consulting. Mr. Guerra finished with a degree in Industrial Engineering from UFMG in Brazil and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Francisco Lima signs up with the company as Compliance Manager. Prior to signing up with Pacific, Mr. Lima functioned as a Compliance Associate at Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Mr. Lima finished with a B.S. in Management and Business Economics with a small in Political Science from the University of California, Merced.

Pacific Avenue invited Saiesha Sharma to the Investment Team as an Associate. Prior to signing up with Pacific, Ms. Sharma was a Private Equity Analyst at CC Industries. Ms. Sharma finished with a B.S. in Finance and a small in Computer Science from Indiana University.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a worldwide personal equity company, headquartered in Los Angeles with a workplace in Paris, France. The company is concentrated on business divestitures and other intricate circumstances in the center market. Pacific Avenue has substantial M&A and operations experience, enabling the company to browse intricate deals and unlock worth through functional enhancement, capital expense, and sped up development. Pacific Avenue takes a collective technique in partnering with strong management groups to drive long lasting and tactical modification while helping services in reaching their complete capacity. Pacific Avenue has more than $3.9 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) since March 31, 2026. The members of the Pacific Avenue group have actually closed over 120 deals, consisting of over 50 business divestitures, throughout a wide variety of markets throughout their combined professions. To find out more, please go to www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

PACP Ops Mgmt Co, LLC (“PACP Ops”is a Pacific Avenue-exclusive consulting company that is wholly-owned by Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC and connected with Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Management Company LLC. PACP Ops helps Pacific Avenue in locations of due diligence and in portfolio business operations and other efforts. PACP Ops (and indirectly its workers) gets costs from Pacific Avenue portfolio business, which do not lower or otherwise balance out the management cost paid by funds handled by Pacific Avenue. Staff members signing up with PACP Ops consist of Al Rahrooh, Alejandro Urrea, Ahsan Hashmi, Tyler Woodhouse, and Adolfo Guerra.

Chris Baddon

Handling Director

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE:Pacific Avenue Capital Partners



Subject: Press release summary