KEI Industries Limited welcomes Rashmika Mandanna as its Brand Ambassador

Strengthening its connection with consumers through a dynamic new association and an upcoming nationwide campaign, KEI Industries Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of Wires & Cables is pleased to announce the onboarding of celebrated actor and youth icon Rashmika Mandanna as its new Brand Ambassador. This strategic association marks an exciting new chapter in KEI’s brand journey as the company continues to strengthen its presence and deepen its engagement with consumers across the country.

Recognized for her authenticity, versatility, and immense popularity across geographies and generations, Rashmika Mandanna embodies values that resonate strongly with KEI’s vision of excellence, trust, innovation, and customer-centricity. Her vibrant personality and widespread appeal make her a natural fit for the brand, which has consistently focused on delivering world-class products and building enduring relationships with customers.

Welcoming Rashmika Mandanna to the KEI family, Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman cum Managing Director said:



“We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to KEI Family. Like Rashmika is famous for her movies and brilliant performances, KEI is famous for its quality products and services all over the world. We thank Rashmika, for associating with KEI as Brand Ambassador”

Sharing her thoughts on the association, Mrs. Archana Gupta, Director said:

“At KEI, we deeply admire and salute the strength, resilience, and achievements of women who continue to inspire progress and positive change in society. Rashmika represents the spirit of today’s empowered woman—confident, determined, and fearless in pursuing her dreams. Her journey resonates with millions of women across the country, and we hope this association encourages more women to believe in their potential and break barriers with confidence, world-class quality work & high performance, just like KEI Wires & Cables– Har Tension Sahe Chalti Rahe.”

Mr. Akshit Diviaj Gupta, Executive Director, said:



“Rashmika’s authenticity, energy and connect with audiences across India perfectly complement KEI’s core values and our commitment to excellence. As a brand that has built its reputation on trust, quality, and innovation, we believe this association will further strengthen our relationship with consumers and help us connect with a wider audience. We are excited to embark on this journey together and warmly welcome Rashmika to the KEI family.”





As part of this association, KEI will soon unveil an integrated 360° marketing campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna, with a new television commercial (TVC) set to be launched in the coming week. The campaign has been conceptualized to further enhance the brand’s visibility and reinforce KEI’s position as a trusted choice for customers seeking quality, reliability, and innovation.

The forthcoming campaign will showcase Rashmika Mandanna in a compelling new avatar, highlighting KEI’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and strengthening its presence across multiple consumer touchpoints. The campaign will be amplified through television, digital platforms, social media, print, outdoor advertising, and other key channels, ensuring a wider and more meaningful engagement with consumers nationwide.

Through this collaboration, KEI aims to build stronger emotional connections with consumers while continuing to set new benchmarks in the Industry. With Rashmika Mandanna joining the brand’s journey, KEI is poised to further elevate its presence and reinforce its promise of quality, trust, and excellence.