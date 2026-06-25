19659001 SENSEX 76,991.22 19459052+ 790.54 19659002 AWESOME 24,021.65 19459052+ 197.55 19659003 CRUDEOIL 6,680.00 19459052 -284.00 19659004 GOLD 141,161.00 19459052 -5,368.00 19659005 SILVER 212,630.00 19459052 -13,204.00 19659006 SENSEX 76,991.22 + 790.54 CLEVER 24,021.65 + 197.55 19659009 CLEVER 24,021.65 19459052+ 197.55 19659010 CRUDEOIL 6,680.00 -284.00 CRUDEOIL 6,680.00 -284.00 GOLD 141,161.00 -5,368.00 19659013
- Home 19459062 News< meta itemprop= material = > World IRGC stated it will act versus vessels that stop working to abide by the requirements. 19659015 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami (file image)|Image Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS 19459077 Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps on Thursday stated safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is just possible through paths designated by Iran, which a brand-new path revealed without coordination with Iran is undesirable and a security threat. IRGC stated it will act versus vessels that stop working to abide by the requirements. Released on June 25, 2026 19459077 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. 19459077 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS.