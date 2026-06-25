GTA 6 Pre-Orders Go Live in India as Rockstar Confirms Standard and Ultimate Edition Pricing Ahead of November Launch

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Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live worldwide, and Indian gamers lastly have main prices for Rockstar Games’extremely prepared for open-world hit. The basic edition of GTA 6 is priced at 5,999 in India, while the Ultimate Edition will cost 7,499 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The rates was exposed after Rockstar opened pre-orders internationally. While U.S. prices had actually currently been revealed at $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition, local shops have actually now upgraded with regional prices, offering Indian gamers a clearer image of just how much they will require to invest ahead of launch.

The $79.99 rate point is a much-discussed $10 boost over the $69.99 requirement that has actually mainly specified this console generation. In spite of issues that GTA 6 might possibly press beyond that limit, Rockstar eventually picked the $80 mark for the base variation.

For Indian gamers, the 5,999 price puts GTA 6 above newest AAA releases, though not by a remarkable margin. Numerous significant PlayStation 5 and Xbox titles presently release in between 4,999 and 5,599, making Rockstar’s most current release a little more pricey however still within the variety lots of had actually anticipated.

Earlier speculation had actually recommended the video game might even reach $100 for its basic edition, a figure that would have equated into a substantially greater rate in India. With main rates now validated, those worries have actually mostly been laid to rest.

GTA 6 Standard Edition or Ultimate Edition?

Gamers going to invest additional can choose the Ultimate Edition, which costs 7,499. According to Rockstar, the updated variation consists of special gameplay material, superior automobiles, weapons, clothes products, and extra material linked to the stories of lead characters Jason and Lucia.

The Ultimate Edition is far more than an early unlock pack. It includes unique lorries, weapons, attire, tattoos, hairdos, objectives, organizations, customisation alternatives, and side activities spread out throughout Jason and Lucia’s journey. Rockstar has actually likewise locked a number of pieces of material behind this edition, consisting of special classic automobiles, unique lorry customisation stores, special weapons, and extra character customisation alternatives.

You can have a look at what the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will get you in information over here. You can likewise check out IGN’s speculation on how all this locking-content-behind-an-expensive-edition thing would work.

All gamers who acquire GTA 6 digitally before November 20, 2026, or pre-order a physical copy while materials last, will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which consists of a traditional Vapid Stanier, an individual garage, special attire and hairdos for Jason and Lucia, and a Tommy Vercetti-inspired weapon pattern.

If you were looking to purchase a physical copy of the video game, I have some frustrating news for you. Rockstar has actually verified that the physical box of GTA 6 will just include a digital code and no disc, basically locking you out of any resale/exchange worth.

Which Version of GTA 6 Should You Buy?

For a lot of gamers, the Standard Edition is the much better buy. At 5,999, it currently consists of the complete GTA 6 experience, and you’ll still get the Vintage Vice City Pack if you pre-order or buy digitally before launch. Unless you’re the kind of gamer who likes gathering unique cosmetics, lorries, weapons, and side material, you’re not likely to seem like you’re losing out.

The Ultimate Edition makes more sense for devoted GTA fans who understand they’ll invest numerous hours checking out Leonida. The additional 1,500 gets you a considerable quantity of extra content spread throughout the whole video game instead of a handful of cosmetic bonus offers. If GTA 6 winds up becoming your primary video game for the next couple of years, the upgrade will most likely feel rewarding. If you’re generally thinking about the story and core open-world experience, conserve the cash and stick to the Standard Edition.

How to Pre-Order GTA 6 in India

Pre-ordering GTA 6 is offered through the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.

PlayStation 5 owners can look for Grand Theft Auto VI straight on the PlayStation Store, while Xbox Series X/S gamers can do the very same through the Xbox Store. Pre-orders can likewise be finished through the web variations of both stores or by means of their particular mobile applications.

GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rayan Sayyed is the deputy editor for IGN India who composes and speaks on popular culture, covering from video games, anime, manga to movies and whatever in between. You can connect to him at rayan_sayyed@ign.com, or discover him on Twitter/X @rayanaver and Instagram @rayansayyed

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