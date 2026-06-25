3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck Nepal on Thursday early morning, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS ). In a post on X, the NCS stated that the earthquake happened at 5:21 AM at a depth of 25 kilometres in Nepal.

The post stated, “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 25/06/2026 05:21:43 IST, Lat: 28.762 N, Long: 81.918 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Shallow earthquakes are typically more hazardous than deep earthquakes. This is since the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a much shorter range to take a trip to the surface area, leading to more powerful ground shaking and possibly more damage to structures and higher casualties.

Earthquakes can happen anywhere in between the Earth’s surface area and about 700 kilometres listed below the surface area. For clinical functions, this earthquake depth variety of 0 – 700 km is divided into 3 zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, according to USGS information.

Shallow earthquakes are in between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 – 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 – 700 km deep. In basic, the term “deep-focus earthquakes” is used to earthquakes much deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

On Thursday, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi encouraged people to stay watchful after an earthquake with its epicentre off the coast of Iwate Prefecture took place, and a strong shaking with an optimum seismic strength of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture.

Takaichi advised pertinent ministries and companies to offer prompt and precise info to the general public concerning evacuation and damage, and stated there is no issue about a tsunami.

“Around 7:30 a.m. today, an earthquake with its center off the coast of Iwate Prefecture took place, and a strong shaking with an optimum seismic strength of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. There is no issue about a tsunami,” she stated in a post on X.

“To those in the locations where the shaking was strong, I ask that you continue to stay watchful for the possibility of earthquakes of comparable strength. From now on, I will get comprehensive reports and organize the catastrophe action,” she included.

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was struck by 2 effective earthquakes that struck the exact same location on Wednesday night, triggering structures to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It is approximating the death toll might likely vary from 10,000 to 100,000.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the very first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT.

Released on June 25, 2026