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10 B’deshis detained; lodge owner under scrutiny over paper checks

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10 B’deshis detained; lodge owner under scrutiny over paper checks

Guwahati: Police detained 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and a child, from the Paltan Bazaar area late Tuesday night after they allegedly failed to produce valid identity and travel documents during questioning.A police officer said the group was initially detained by personnel from Paltan Bazaar Police Station and later handed over to the Border Police for verification and further legal action. “Verification has been completed. They admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals and will be pushed back,” the official said.Police are also examining the role of the lodge where the group was staying. The owner, Hridoy Deka, is under scrutiny for allegedly allowing them to stay without verifying mandatory documents.The detention comes days after a similar operation on June 19, when 13 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Arya Nagar for failing to produce valid documents. Police said they were also pushed back after verification.Police said such verification drives are continuing across the city to identify illegal entrants.

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