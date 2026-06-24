Haryana authorities files FIR over supposed pressure to state Punjab CM Mann’s questionable video as ‘phony’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The debate surrounding a viral video presumably revealing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in an inebriated state and disrespecting Sikh Gurus has actually taken a fresh turn, with a Gurugram Police FIR requiring a comprehensive probe into the forensic reports that were utilized to rebut the accusations versus the AAP leader.

The advancement comes months after the video emerged online and activated a political and spiritual storm in Punjab. Following prevalent public outrage, the Akal Takht had actually summoned Mann and consequently stated him a Master Dokhi (betrayer of the Guru) and an opponent of the Khalsa Panth, supposedly counting on forensic evaluations acquired to confirm the video’s credibility.

Mann had actually highly objected to the claims, preserving that the video was phony, controlled and created utilizing expert system to revile him.

The current FIR, a copy of which is with businesslinewas signed up at Gurugram’s DLF Police Station and is being examined by the Haryana Police Crime Branch. It comes from a problem submitted by Jaspreet alias Jassi, who explains himself as a forensic and cyber-security expert, versus senior Punjab federal government authorities, personal people Arun Mahendru and Ankit and others.

In his grievance, Jassi declared that he was “influenced, pressured, threatened and induced” by senior Punjab federal government authorities to protect forensic reports connecting to the video debate. According to the FIR, electronic product was offered to him for the function of getting such reports.

“…under the environment of pressure, threats and fear, reports were subsequently obtained from organisations named Cipher Sentinel Lab and Cyberyan Labs,” the problem states.

Stating the series of occasions, Jassi stated he went to a conference at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Gurugram on June 15, where he satisfied an individual declaring to be a senior Punjab federal government authorities. Another “highly senior officer”whom those present described as bade saabwas likewise in participation.

“During the meeting, I was told to get a report needed to show that the video was created by AI and was altered, fake, or unreliable, and that the person visible in the video is not the CM,” Jassi declared. He stated even more conferences followed.

The plaintiff even more declared that drafts of the reports were evaluated by the authorities worried before being settled.

“…the drafts of the reports were being prepared by those individuals, and continuous pressure was exerted on me to share these drafts on the WhatsApp number of the said senior official of the Punjab Government. That official continuously reviewed the reports and kept giving instructions to carry out various revisions, alterations, and to include additional material to ensure a favourable conclusion,” the grievance declared.

The FIR raises concerns about the situations in which the forensic reports were commissioned and prepared. Currently, the claims stay under examination.

Released on June 23, 2026