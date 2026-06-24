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Breaking News Live Updates: Qatar Amir calls PM Modi, condoles deaths of 12 Indians in Ras Laffan blast

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24 Jun 2026|10:06:09 AM IST

PM gets a phone call from the Amir of Qatar

Summary

Breaking News Live Updates: Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal acknowledgements over the death of 12 Indian nationals in the Ras Laffan Industrial City blast.

The 2 leaders declared their dedication to the security and well-being of residents and gone over peace efforts in West Asia.

Breaking News Live Updates: Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to communicate acknowledgements over the death of 12 Indian nationals in the June 21 blast at Ras Laffan Industrial City.

PM Modi thanked the Qatari leader for the timely medical help supplied to the hurt and revealed gratitude for Qatar’s function in promoting peace in West Asia.

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