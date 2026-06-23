WBJEE 2026 Toppers List Out: Shaswat Banerjee secures rank 1; check top 10 rank holders, pass percentage and more

WBJEE Results 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has declared the WBJEE 2026 results. Shaswat Banerjee secured the top rank in the General Merit Rank list. Over 92,000 candidates qualified for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses. Rank cards are now available online for students to download. The next step involves the counselling and seat-allotment process for aspiring engineers.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2026 results, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of engineering aspirants across the state. This year’s General Merit Rank (GMR) list is topped by Shaswat Banerjee, who secured the coveted Rank 1 position.

The results were announced during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, while individual rank cards were made available online later in the day. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their rank cards through the official WBJEEB portal.

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Shaswat Banerjee Tops WBJEE 2026

According to the merit list released by WBJEEB, Shaswat Banerjee emerged as the topper of WBJEE 2026. He was followed by Souriddha Mondal in second place and Umang Gupta in third position in the General Merit Rank list.

The announcement was made during the official result press conference, where the board also shared key statistics and performance data for this year’s examination.

WBJEE 2026 Top Rank Holders

The board has released the list of top-performing candidates along with the result announcement. Shaswat Banerjee secured the top rank, making him the highest scorer in one of West Bengal’s most competitive entrance examinations.

Rank Name 1 Shabwat Banerjee 2 Soliriddha Mandal 3 Umang Bhoot 4 Rahul Konar 5 Sarban Bhattacharya 6 Arha Bhattacharya 7 Srijan Sur 8 Manish Senapati 9 Sabyasachi Laskar 10 Debojit Pal

The WBJEE merit list determines admissions to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy institutes across West Bengal.

WBJEE 2026 by the Numbers

WBJEEB also shared key statistics highlighting the scale of this year’s examination.

Particulars Number Registered Candidates 1,20,856 Candidates Appeared 94,901 Candidates Qualified 92,753

The board conducted the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy, and related professional courses offered by participating institutions across West Bengal.

Rank Cards Released Online

After the result announcement, WBJEEB activated the rank card download link for candidates. Students can now check their scores, ranks, and other details by logging into the official portal.

How to Download WBJEE Rank Card 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their rank card:

Visit the official WBJEEB website.

Click on the WBJEE 2026 Rank Card link.

Enter your application number and password/login credentials.

Submit the details.

The rank card will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future admission and counselling purposes.

Details Mentioned on WBJEE 2026 Rank Card

Students should carefully verify the information printed on their rank card, including:

Candidate’s name

Application number

Roll number

Category details

Total score obtained

General Merit Rank (GMR)

Other applicable category ranks

Examination details

What’s Next After WBJEE Result 2026?

With the results now declared, the focus will shift to the counselling and seat-allotment process. Candidates securing strong ranks will be eligible to compete for seats in leading engineering institutions across West Bengal, including prestigious colleges that participate in the WBJEE admission process.

Students are advised to keep their rank cards safely and regularly check the official WBJEEB website for counselling schedules, choice-filling dates, and admission-related updates.