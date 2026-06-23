Usha anticipates Indian sports contingent to much better Hangzhou Asian Games tally

[ 19659002]IOA primary P.T. Usha at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards in New Delhi.|Picture Credit: PTI

< div id ="schemaDiv"itemprop ="articleBody">

Indian Olympic Association(IOA) president P.T. Usha stated she anticipated a much better program from the Indian sports contingent in the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

“Going by the current efficiency of our professional athletes, I anticipate them to do truly well and much better the variety of medals (29) we won in sports in the previous Asian Games (at Hangzhou). Our professional athletes remain in leading type and a few of them have actually just recently developed their individual finest and I anticipate them to duplicate that efficiency in the Asian Games,”she stated throughout a media interaction ahead of the Asian Games Fun Run.

Usha stated the IOA was striving to make the professional athletes comfy in Aichi-Nagoya and was thinking about taking Indian chefs for the Games.

“Some professional athletes had actually revealed apprehension concerning the food served in the Asian Games Village. We are attempting to make sure that our professional athletes do not miss out on the Indian food. We are considering taking our chefs to Japan. Throughout my last see to the Games Village, I saw a couple of Indian dining establishments close by. I believe getting Indian food will not be an issue,”she stated.

Usha included the unpredictability surrounding the Commonwealth Games did impact the preparation of the Indian groups. “We were uncertain of the CWG being held at all when Melbourne took out. Glasgow actioned in to conserve the Games however we do not have a complete enhance of occasions there and because of the unpredictability the preparations and camps began late. I guarantee the 2030 CWG Games, which India will host, will be much larger”.