Shangri-La Group Debuts ‘Dragonbeat’ with Resounding Success, Cross-Industry Collaborations with Local Creators in Art, Fashion, Gastronomy and Music

HONG KONG, Jun 20, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Shangri-La Group (“Shangri-La” or the “Group”), title sponsor of the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships, effectively provided its inaugural Dragon Boat Festival program, Dragonbeatthe other day at Stanley Main Beach. Mixing sport, culture, gastronomy and home entertainment, the program included the extremely prepared for dragon boat races, the Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fairand the launching Dragonbeat After PartyProvided through the Group’s signature Asian hospitality, the day used an abundant and multi-layered Dragon Boat Festival experience for the neighborhood and visitors alike. To mark the celebration, Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Group and Nee Chuan Teo, Chief Financial Officer of Shangri-La Group, together with Sandy Cheung JP, District Officer for Southern District, Alson Wong, Chairman of the Stanley Residents Association and Eileen Gu, Olympic snowboarding champ and Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassadorparticipated in as officiating visitors for the eye-dotting event of the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships and Dragonbeat activation event, raising the Dragon Boat Festival into a citywide event that integrated cultural depth with a worldwide outlook. Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Groupstated:”Shangri-La’s withstanding function has actually constantly been to function as a bridge for cultural exchange. Hong Kong is a lively worldwide city, and Stanley’s bay holds special cultural memories. This sponsorship is not just about supporting a race– it’s about developing a cultural IP that comes from Hong Kong. I hope everybody will not just take pleasure in the thrilling races however likewise experience Shangri-La’s Dragonbeat After Party and savour genuine regional flavours, together feeling Hong Kong’s distinctive cultural appeal. Let’s feel Hong Kong’s energy– let the world hear the heart beat of Dragonbeat!” On the day, the heading Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships united 185 groups and 4,000 professional athletes at Stanley Main Beach, bringing an adrenaline-charged competitive buzz to the Dragon Boat Festival. Eileen Gu, Olympic gold medallist and freestyle skier acting as the Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassadorlikewise saw the races face to face for the very first time. She stated: “This cross-disciplinary partnership is specifically significant to me. On the ski course, I’m continuously pressing my individual limitations; on the dragon boat course, what I see is the power of team effort. At their core, the spirit of sport is universal– we offer it our all, break borders, and produce wonders through belief. I’m likewise pleased to cheer on the paddlers with everybody here, and delight in rice dumplings and regional specials. I hope through Dragonbeat, more individuals can value the depth of conventional Asian culture, experience a lively and vibrant methods of commemorating the celebration, and share the happiness together– motivating more individuals to get in touch with Hong Kong and dragon boat culture.” Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair Showcases Local and International Flavours; Dragonbeat After Party Highlights the City’s Cosmopolitan Energy The Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair became another significant emphasize. In addition to showcasing the workmanship and signature developments of Shangri-La’s cooking groups, the Food Fair likewise united a curated line-up of popular regional and global F&B brand names, using visitors a one-stop gastronomic experience and additional highlighting Hong Kong’s well-earned credibility as a “Culinary Capital.” After the races, the inaugural Dragonbeat After Party took the joyful environment to a brand-new peak. Set versus a beachfront background and powered by pulsing beats and positive rhythms, the celebration presented a rejuvenating, modern method to commemorate the Dragon Boat Festival– highlighting the varied, cosmopolitan beauty of Hong Kong as a worldwide metropolitan area. Dragonbeat is likewise brought to life through cooperations with Hong Kong artist Jim Lee and GROCERY, a Hong Kong-based style and way of life brand name. Jim Lee developed the Dragonbeat logo design, reinterpreting the standard dragon with vibrant ink strokes that communicate vigor, strength and auspiciousness; his art work likewise reached 12 dragon boats through race-day decals, changing the waters off Stanley Main Beach into a moving al fresco art gallery. Co-created with GROCERY, a limited-edition Dragonbeat Capsule Collection including a cleaned heavyweight T-shirt and a carry bag brings the spirit of the celebration beyond the racecourse and into daily life. Pictures Download and Description: https://bit.ly/3Qazszq