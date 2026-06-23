Shangri-La Group Debuts ‘Dragonbeat’ with Resounding Success, Cross-Industry Collaborations with Local Creators in Art, Fashion, Gastronomy and Music

HONG KONG, Jun 20, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Shangri-La Group (“Shangri-La” or the “Group”), title sponsor of the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships, effectively provided its inaugural Dragon Boat Festival program, Dragonbeatthe other day at Stanley Main Beach. Mixing sport, culture, gastronomy and home entertainment, the program included the extremely prepared for dragon boat races, the Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fairand the launching Dragonbeat After PartyProvided through the Group’s signature Asian hospitality, the day used an abundant and multi-layered Dragon Boat Festival experience for the neighborhood and visitors alike.
To mark the celebration, Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Group and Nee Chuan Teo, Chief Financial Officer of Shangri-La Group, together with Sandy Cheung JP, District Officer for Southern District, Alson Wong, Chairman of the Stanley Residents Association and Eileen Gu, Olympic snowboarding champ and Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassadorparticipated in as officiating visitors for the eye-dotting event of the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships and Dragonbeat activation event, raising the Dragon Boat Festival into a citywide event that integrated cultural depth with a worldwide outlook.
Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Groupstated:”Shangri-La’s withstanding function has actually constantly been to function as a bridge for cultural exchange. Hong Kong is a lively worldwide city, and Stanley’s bay holds special cultural memories. This sponsorship is not just about supporting a race– it’s about developing a cultural IP that comes from Hong Kong. I hope everybody will not just take pleasure in the thrilling races however likewise experience Shangri-La’s Dragonbeat After Party and savour genuine regional flavours, together feeling Hong Kong’s distinctive cultural appeal. Let’s feel Hong Kong’s energy– let the world hear the heart beat of Dragonbeat!”
On the day, the heading Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships united 185 groups and 4,000 professional athletes at Stanley Main Beach, bringing an adrenaline-charged competitive buzz to the Dragon Boat Festival. Eileen Gu, Olympic gold medallist and freestyle skier acting as the Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassadorlikewise saw the races face to face for the very first time. She stated: “This cross-disciplinary partnership is specifically significant to me. On the ski course, I’m continuously pressing my individual limitations; on the dragon boat course, what I see is the power of team effort. At their core, the spirit of sport is universal– we offer it our all, break borders, and produce wonders through belief. I’m likewise pleased to cheer on the paddlers with everybody here, and delight in rice dumplings and regional specials. I hope through Dragonbeat, more individuals can value the depth of conventional Asian culture, experience a lively and vibrant methods of commemorating the celebration, and share the happiness together– motivating more individuals to get in touch with Hong Kong and dragon boat culture.”
Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair Showcases Local and International Flavours; Dragonbeat After Party Highlights the City’s Cosmopolitan Energy
The Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair became another significant emphasize. In addition to showcasing the workmanship and signature developments of Shangri-La’s cooking groups, the Food Fair likewise united a curated line-up of popular regional and global F&B brand names, using visitors a one-stop gastronomic experience and additional highlighting Hong Kong’s well-earned credibility as a “Culinary Capital.” After the races, the inaugural Dragonbeat After Party took the joyful environment to a brand-new peak. Set versus a beachfront background and powered by pulsing beats and positive rhythms, the celebration presented a rejuvenating, modern method to commemorate the Dragon Boat Festival– highlighting the varied, cosmopolitan beauty of Hong Kong as a worldwide metropolitan area.
Dragonbeat is likewise brought to life through cooperations with Hong Kong artist Jim Lee and GROCERY, a Hong Kong-based style and way of life brand name. Jim Lee developed the Dragonbeat logo design, reinterpreting the standard dragon with vibrant ink strokes that communicate vigor, strength and auspiciousness; his art work likewise reached 12 dragon boats through race-day decals, changing the waters off Stanley Main Beach into a moving al fresco art gallery. Co-created with GROCERY, a limited-edition Dragonbeat Capsule Collection including a cleaned heavyweight T-shirt and a carry bag brings the spirit of the celebration beyond the racecourse and into daily life.
Pictures Download and Description: https://bit.ly/3Qazszq
Eye-Dotting Ceremony of the Shangri-La Stanley
International Dragon Boat Festival
(From delegated right)Alson Wong, Chairman, Stanley Residents Association; Sandy Cheung JP, District Officer for Southern District; Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer; Eileen Gu, Olympic Gold Medallist and Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador; and Nee Chuan Teo, Chief Financial Officer of Shangri-La Group
Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive
Officer of Shangri-La Group(left), and Eileen Gu, Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador(best )together host the Dragonbeat Activation Ceremony and share their ideas on the program at the occasion
Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive
Officer of Shangri-La Group (left), and Eileen Gu, Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador( right)check out the Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair
Alson Wong, Chairman, Stanley Residents Association, Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Shangri-La Group, and Eileen Gu, Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador, praise Morgan Stanley Dragon Boat Team Blue, champ of “Shangri-La Mixed Corporate Gold Cup”
Dragonbeat After Party takes the joyful environment to a brand-new peak
About Shangri-La Group
Shangri-La Group is among the world’s premier designers, owners and supervisors of hotel and financial investment residential or commercial properties which consists of office complex, business genuine estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group’s other primary activities consist of hotel management services in addition to home advancement for sale. It presently owns and/or handles over 100 hotels internationally in more than 75 locations under the Shangri-La, Shangri-La Signatures, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La and Traders brand names. Plainly placed in Asia, the Group has a significant pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use advancement tasks in Australia, Japan, the Chinese Mainland, and Turkey. To learn more, please check out https://www.shangri-la.com/group/.
This news release is provided by Strategic Communication Consultants Limited (SCC) on behalf of Shangri-La GroupFor any questions, please contact:
Shangri-La Group
Helen Lee
Business Communications
Tel: +852 2599 3396
Email: helenht.lee@shangri-la.com
Subject: Press release summary
Sectors: Travel & & Tourism, Hospitality
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights booked. A department of Asia Corporate News Network.
Newest Press Releases
DOCOMO Becomes First in Japan to Deploy Nokia’s AI-powered MantaRay AutoPilot for Automated Network Optimization
Wednesday, June 24, 2026 1:11:00 AM
Mitsubishi Power and LNGPH Sign Long-Term Deal for Gas Turbine Parts and Services to Advance Energy Resilience in the Philippines
Wednesday, June 24, 2026 12:54:00 AM
Honda to Rename Rugby Team “TOCHIGI Honda HEAT” to Coincide with the Team’s New Base of Operation
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 11:36:00 PM
NEC Participates in NATO CCDCOE’s Cyber Defense Exercise “Locked Shields 2026”
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 11:13:00 PM
Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) and WiSA Technologies Announce the Goho LS7 2.0 and 5.1 Home Theater Systems with WiSA E Wireless Connectivity
June 23, 2026 22:40 HKT/SGT
Jacobson Pharma Announces FY2026 Annual Results
June 23, 2026 22:24 HKT/SGT
HKTDC introduces community-wide activities to commemorate its 60th anniversary
June 23, 2026 19:26 HKT/SGT
The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair reveals yearly style: ‘Cultural Legacy – Joyful Journeys’
June 23, 2026 19:03 HKT/SGT
CTO Confidence in Scaling AI Falls for Third Straight Year, Akkodis Report Finds
June 23, 2026 12:45 HKT/SGT
JCB Contactless Expands to Metro de Madrid Enabling Seamless Tap-to-Ride Access Across the Network
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 11:00:00 AM
More Press release >> > >
Worldwide AI Show
29-30 June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The Experience Show UK 2026
7-8 July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
Asia Collection Summit
21-22 July
Jakarta, Indonesia[.
The Experience Show Asia 2026-Malaysia
28 -29 July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4-5 August
Sydney, Australia
.
BEX Asia 2026
2- 4 September
Singapore
IBEW 2026
2-4 September
Singapore
HSE WEEK UAE 2026
8-9 September
. Abu Dhabi, UAE
Euro EV Show
10 -11 September
La Nave, Madrid
Euro EV Show 2026
10-11 September
Madrid, Spain
WBE 2026
16 – 18 September
Guangzhou, China
India Collection Summit
7 – 8 October
Mumbai, India
< hr size ="1" color ="#cccccc">
EDUtech Asia
4 – 5 November
Singapore
< hr size ="1" color ="#cccccc">
Singapore Urban Mobility Week
4 – 6 November
Singapore
< hr size ="1" color ="#cccccc">
ceramics Vietnam 2026
2 – 4 December
Vietnam
< hr size ="1" color ="#cccccc">
< img src ="http://en.acnnewswire.com/images/space.gif" height ="12">
< img src ="http://en.acnnewswire.com/images/space.gif" height ="12">
< img src ="http://en.acnnewswire.com/images/space.gif" height ="6">
< img src ="https://en.acnnewswire.com/images/space.gif" height ="12">