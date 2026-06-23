Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pregnancy comes at a ‘lovely time’, states Nandini Reddy in the middle of Maa Inti Bangaaram success

There is plenty for filmmaker Nandini Reddy and star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to commemorate. Their most current partnership, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has actually struck home with audiences, making favorable evaluations and a strong box-office haul of 43 crore.

Associated Story: Maa Inti Bangaaram produces history: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s most significant solo ticket office victory yet

While the movie’s efficiency has actually been making headings, Samantha’s current public look has actually stimulated a various type of discussion. Fans and social networks users have actually been hypothesizing about a possible pregnancy after discovering what seemed a child bump in a viral video.

Nandini Addresses the Growing Buzz

Throughout the movie’s success events, Samantha appeared in a casual clothing including a T-shirt and denims. The conversation rapidly moved from the movie’s accomplishments to the rumours surrounding her individual life.

Speaking With Cine Express, Nandini apparently stated, “Her pregnancy comes at a stunning time, as our movie, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has actually ended up being a success.”

The director likewise pointed out that Samantha’s choice to go to the success occasion regardless of the continuous speculation was a ‘mindful option’.

Neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has actually formally validated the pregnancy reports.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Samantha’s individual life has actually frequently drawn in spotlight. The star wed Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after years of dating, however the couple revealed their separation in 2021 amidst prevalent speculation. Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, was formerly wed to Shhyamali De.

Information concerning completion of that relationship have actually not been openly divulged.

Expertly, Samantha and Raj initially teamed up for The Family Man Season 2 in 2021 and reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024. Their growing nearness ended up being a talking point after Samantha began sharing photos including Raj on social networks.

Rumours of a relationship distributed for months, their marital relationship on December 1, 2025, came as an unanticipated statement. The couple exchanged pledges at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Samantha’s Career After Her Health Battle

In 2022, Samantha exposed that she had actually been detected with myositis, an autoimmune condition, triggering her to take an action back from work.

After starring in Jaanu in 2020, she made an unforgettable look in an unique tune from Pushpa: The Rise the list below year. She then returned with back-to-back tasks consisting of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda in 2022.

Should Check: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s newest look at Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebration stimulates pregnancy rumours, fans area ‘Baby Bump’, enjoy

Her filmography broadened even more with Shaakunthalam and Kushi in 2023, followed by Citadel in 2024. In 2025, she went into movie production with the horror-comedy Subham, where she likewise made a cameo look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not yet revealed her next movie job, she is presently working with Raj & & DK on Netflix’s dream drama Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.